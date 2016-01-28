Quinn, Dimitroff Focused on Shared Vision

As the Falcons continue to restructure the front office, personnel department and coaching staff, their most important objective of the winter has become clear: To develop a shared vision throughout the franchise—one that ultimately brings Atlanta back to playoff contention in 2016.

For proof of how important it is to have a cohesive mentality from top to bottom, look roughly 200 miles up I-85 North, where the Panthers are getting ready to compete in Super Bowl 50. As its closest rival, Atlanta has paid close attention to Carolina's recent upswing; Quinn even mentioned on Thursday that gaining an edge on division opponents is at the front of his mind.

To accomplish such a goal, the Falcons know they have to get the right people in place and make sure they're all on the same page—from the general manager to the head coach to each and every scout.