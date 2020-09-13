Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons' O-line keep Matt Ryan upright? 

Can the Falcons get consistent pressure on Russell Wilson?

Tabeek: That's why they went out and signed edge rusher Dante Fowler, right? If Fowler, Takk McKinley and Grady Jarrett can be disruptive, hit Russell Wilson, move him out of the pocket and – this is really important – get some solid coverage on the back end of the defense to make him hold the ball longer – good things should happen. I say should because Wilson is one of those quarterbacks who is dangerous when forced to improvise. The Falcons will have their hands full on Sunday, but without a consistent pass rush, it won't go well.

McFadden: This is another area where fans might be surprised to find that Wilson was sacked just as many times as Matt Ryan last season - 48. The Falcons will have their opportunities to get pressure on Wilson Sunday, but they need to get him on the ground when they do. As I wrote earlier this week, Wilson is among the very best in the league at making plays under pressure, and it's a large part of Seattle's offense. Getting pressure on Wilson will truly take great effort by both the defensive line and the secondary to contain what Dan Quinn calls "the second play," which happens when things break down in front of Wilson. How well the Falcons manage that second play could be the difference in a win or a loss.