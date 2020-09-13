Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons' O-line keep Matt Ryan upright? 

Matt Tabeek and Will McFadden answer some of the most pressing questions for this team ahead of kickoff

Sep 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM
by Matthew Tabeek & Will McFadden
Ryan_AF_20200913_SEAtATL_KH1_3224_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will begin their 2020 season against the Seattle Seahawks, who reached the playoffs in 2019 after beginning the year with a 7-2 record. Atlanta is looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2017, and that journey starts today.

There are some questions the Falcons must answer if their goal is to be realized. After investing in the running game and the pass rush this offseason, as well as using the draft to fortify their secondary and offensive line, the Falcons will get to see the fruit of those investments on the field Sunday. Before we see how the Falcons look on the field, atlantafalcons.com writers Matt Tabeek and Will McFadden answer some of the most pressing questions for this team ahead of kickoff.

AF_20200911_Practice_KD2_3559
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Can the offensive line keep Matt Ryan upright and open some running lanes for Todd Gurley?

Matt Tabeek: Let's face it, if the Falcons can't protect Matt Ryan from that Seahawks pass rush – and that means limiting the hits, keeping him upright and providing a clean pocket – those weapons on the outside will pretty much be a non-factor today. To do that, the Falcons need to play physical up front and open some running lanes for Todd Gurley and Co. If the Seahawks have to worry about Gurley, that should allow Ryan to take some shots downfield. And if that happens, watch out. 

Will McFadden: For all of the talk about how the Falcons needed to improve their pass rush this offseason, the same conversation was happening in Seattle, which finished tied with Atlanta with 28 sacks last season. Jadeveon Clowney is now in Tennessee, and it's unclear just how improved - if at all - the Seahawks' pass rush will be. This should be a good matchup at the start of the season for Atlanta's offensive line, which needs to prove it can gel together on the field. Getting Gurley rolling needs to be a priority, because the Falcons would like to give Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley some matchup advantages on the outside. It all starts up front with the offensive line, though, and this is a matchup they should take advantage of.

AF_20191027_SEAatATL_HC3_3154
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Can the Falcons get consistent pressure on Russell Wilson?

Tabeek: That's why they went out and signed edge rusher Dante Fowler, right? If Fowler, Takk McKinley and Grady Jarrett can be disruptive, hit Russell Wilson, move him out of the pocket and – this is really important – get some solid coverage on the back end of the defense to make him hold the ball longer – good things should happen. I say should because Wilson is one of those quarterbacks who is dangerous when forced to improvise. The Falcons will have their hands full on Sunday, but without a consistent pass rush, it won't go well.

McFadden: This is another area where fans might be surprised to find that Wilson was sacked just as many times as Matt Ryan last season - 48. The Falcons will have their opportunities to get pressure on Wilson Sunday, but they need to get him on the ground when they do. As I wrote earlier this week, Wilson is among the very best in the league at making plays under pressure, and it's a large part of Seattle's offense. Getting pressure on Wilson will truly take great effort by both the defensive line and the secondary to contain what Dan Quinn calls "the second play," which happens when things break down in front of Wilson. How well the Falcons manage that second play could be the difference in a win or a loss.

AF_20200910_Practice_KD2_2736
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Who is the most important Falcons defensive player not named Deion Jones or Grady Jarrett?

Tabeek: Since I just mentioned Dante Fowler, I'll go with rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell. All training camp long, the Falcons' first-round pick has looked the part and held his own against the likes of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. But now the lights are on and it counts for real. Can he be sticky in coverage, force Russell Wilson to look the other way, tip a ball or come up with a pick or two today? A lot of eyes will be on Terrell today and for good reason. 

McFadden: Part of the Falcons' defensive struggles, I believe, can be linked to Keanu Neal's absence the last two seasons. He's truly a versatile chess piece that this defense is built around. He can act as a third linebacker on most downs while still offering advantages in most coverage situations. Having him back in the fold should allow defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to be plenty creative in how they want to play a good Seattle offense.

Arrivals | Seahawks at Falcons

The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 arrive to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 arrive to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin McCray #65 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin McCray #65 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Friends and family of Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 show up to cheer him on against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Friends and family of Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 show up to cheer him on against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

