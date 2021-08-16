Practice report: Jalen Mayfield shifting positional focus

Rookie now joining Falcons' left guard competition after starting camp at tackle

Aug 16, 2021 at 05:42 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 in action during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 10, 2021. (Photo by )

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Jalen Mayfield has spent most of training camp working at right tackle. The third-round NFL Draft pick was focused there during early portions of the summer, practicing with the first unit while Kaleb McGary was on the physically unable to perform list.

He's moving inside now, ready to compete with Josh Andrews for the left guard spot. Despite playing tackle at the University of Michigan, Mayfield's versatility suggested he could excel inside at the NFL level.

He'll get the opportunity to do so now, with a new positional focus.

"This is only going to help Jalen," head coach Arthur Smith said. "Having played tackle, now we're moving him inside, where he played in the spring. I won't keep mixing and matching. I gave him a couple weeks and now we're moving him back.

"We also know that, if we're in dire straits during the season, we can kick him back out there."

This will be a big week for the right tackle spot. McGary's back working with the first team after easing back in immediately following his PUP stint. He should be the frontrunner to keep a starting role he has owned since the 2019 season. Jason Spriggs, back in action Monday after a few days off rehabbing an injury pre-dating him joining the Falcons, is also in the mix to play there. So is Willie Beavers, who has played on the right and left and has a chance to be the team's swing tackle.

The upcoming joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and the preseason game that follows them will be huge for the offensive front. Roles need to get sorted out and a starting five must be found with enough time to build cohesion down the preseason's home stretch, and that should happen during their time in South Florida. That will give the line one preseason game and two more practice weeks to get in sync before the regular seasons starts.

Cominsky in concussion protocol

Smith said that defensive lineman John Cominsky is in the NFL's concussion protocol after getting hurt during Friday's preseason game against Tennessee. He will not participate in joint practices with Miami, nor will he play Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

In other injury news, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson missed Monday's work but shouldn't be out long. Running back Qadree Ollison has had the non-contact jersey he wore last week removed and is back to full participation. Receiver Austin Trammell was also back working on Monday after being sidelined for a stretch.

Catch of the day

This one belongs to receiver Calvin Ridley, who snagged a touchdown in heavy traffic late in Monday's practice while sprinting across the end zone. Quarterback Matt Ryan delivered a perfect pass that somehow got through the defense and found its intended target. Ridley came down with the ball despite Isaiah Oliver being there in tight coverage, with his hand trying to swipe the ball away.

Mykal Walker at work | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 14

A look at linebacker Mykal Walker at work and more from Day 14 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Qadree Ollison #30 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Qadree Ollison #30 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works with Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works with Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

The defense lines up to run during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
The defense lines up to run during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #12 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works with Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 works with Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

The defense lines up to run during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
The defense lines up to run during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 in action during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 scores during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 scores during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 defends against wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 defends against wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 in action during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 in action during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 defends during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 defends during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 defends against wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 defends against wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Secondary coach Jon Hoke during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Secondary coach Jon Hoke during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 talks to quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 talks to quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 taks with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 taks with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 makes a catch during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 makes a catch during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 makes a catch during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 makes a catch during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Bullard #99 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Bullard #99 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 makes a catch during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Trevor Davis #83 makes a catch during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tuzar Skipper #36 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 looks on during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

A generic image of a player holding a helmet during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
A generic image of a player holding a helmet during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kobe Jones #49 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kobe Jones #49 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Senior assistant Steve Hoffman during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Senior assistant Steve Hoffman during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 runs during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 works with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 works with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 works with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 works with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 works with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 works with cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Linebackers coach Frank Bush talks with linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Linebackers coach Frank Bush talks with linebacker Erroll Thompson #53 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 works during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 works during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Linebackers coach Frank Bush talks with inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Linebackers coach Frank Bush talks with inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 talks with wide receiver Juwan Green #19 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 talks with wide receiver Juwan Green #19 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 talks with linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 talks with linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Shareef Miller #42 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #48 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 works with cornerback Darren Hall #34 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 works with cornerback Darren Hall #34 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

The defensive backs listen to coach Jon Hoke during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
The defensive backs listen to coach Jon Hoke during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive back JR Pace #41 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive back JR Pace #41 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 and offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 in action during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Willie Beavers #72 and offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 in action during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday August 16, 2021. (Photo by )

