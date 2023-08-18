Five players to watch in Falcons second preseason game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

QB Desmond Ridder

You knew he would be first, right? He had to. As QB1, it was only right that we talk about Ridder first.

We haven't seen Ridder in a live situation since the final game of the 2022 season. At that time, it was his fourth start and he ended his rookie season on a high note, earning a win at home and putting together his best performance under center from a accuracy and production standpoint.

Something that everyone can agree on is that Ridder saw obvious improvement in his game from his first start in 2022 in New Orleans to his fourth start in the final week of the season in Atlanta. The question that many have for Ridder now is how much improvement has he garnered since? Smith named Ridder the starting quarterback for the Falcons in 2023 in March. Ridder has been preparing as such. We finally get to see what that looks like in a non-practice setting.

Like the would-be starters around him, we don't know how much we will see of Ridder on Friday. Nor do I personally think we'll see any flashy play-calling from Smith. But these reps are still important for Ridder, who said he'd like to play in the preseason to knock some rust off. He'd like to get hit one or twice, too, saying it's something that helps him settle in early in a game. He may get that wish on Friday. It's something he'd welcome.