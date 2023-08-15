Camp Report: Falcons defensive line 'pass the eye test'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Arthur Smith was asked the biggest difference in this 2023 Falcons team and those of his previous two years, he didn't hesitate in his answer. The defensive line is bigger, quite a bit bigger in fact.

"They pass the eye test," Smith said after Tuesday's practice.

A top goal of this organization this offseason was for the defensive line to get big, get deep and stay healthy. Two out of the three can be accomplished with less luck and more action. It's action the Falcons took in their work this offseason. But it's in training camp where that size and depth has been obvious not just in the Falcons first preseason win against Miami last week (when the defense recording five sacks) but in practice this week, too.

Adding pieces like David Onyemata and Bud Dupree in free agency meant something. Grabbing Zach Harrison in the 2023 NFL Draft? That meant something, too. Arnold Ebiketie wanted to add on a few extra pounds of muscle this offseason. The Falcons re-signed Lorenzo Carter. Then, as the pièce de résistance, Calais Campbell joined the team, someone Smith joked on Tuesday may be the biggest player currently in the league.

It's all of these moves and decisions along with the continued foundation of Grady Jarrett (don't forget about him) that makes this defensive line feel different in 2023.

It's something that was felt in the final period of Tuesday's practice, a red zone period with the Falcons units going against each other. It's felt in a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage, Campbell able to get his hand in the passing lane of Desmond Ridder. It's felt in Harrison getting a significant push off the outside of the protection, making Taylor Heinicke scramble (perhaps it's even a sack if sacks were allowed in practice). It's felt in the emergence of Timmy Horne and Albert Huggins as key pieces of depth within the defensive interior. It's all of these things happening simultaneously. All of which are important for the overall success of this Falcons defensive unit and the team as a whole.

And yes, it was felt, too, in Friday's first preseason game, despite the starting defense not making an appearance against Miami.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said after Tuesday's practice that Friday's preseason game wasn't the standard for defensive play for the Falcons. The standard is still out there, still to be reached.

"The next time we play," Nielsen said, "we raise the bar... You get five (sacks)? You want six. There's always more. So, we just push the guys to say, 'Hey, let's get another one,' because there's always other opportunities."

All opportunities that are well ahead of the Falcons so early in the preseason, but opportunities they want to capitalize on when they come.