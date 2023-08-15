'He's relentless': How Tre Flowers is stepping up, making an impact on the Falcons secondary 

This one was a seamless transition, Falcons secondary coach Steve Jackson said.

Along with Bates, Jackson also worked with Flowers in Cincinnati as the Bengals secondary coach from 2020-21.

"He came in midseason; he had learned the defense, learn the techniques, assimilate with the rest of the players, and I mean, he fit right in because of his character," Jackson said. "He's relentless."

Flowers appeared in 17 games last season off the bench with the Bengals, recording 27 total tackles and an interception. He didn't start any game with his former team, but Bates added that Flowers played a third-down role.

Bates noticed a point of growth in Flowers' demeanor between then and now. When the cornerback first arrived in Cincinnati, Bates said that Flowers was kind of looking to others, but now he's settled vet and more comfortable in his capabilities. Now, Bates believes Flowers' capabilities amount to that starting spot.

"He has a lot of knowledge and a lot of experience," Bates said. "There's no surprise [with] him stepping up."

Even so, Flowers isn't a man of many words. Jackson describes him as a "quiet storm."

"He doesn't do a lot of talking until it's time to talk," Jackson said. "He's a thinker, he's smart, he's considerate until he steps across the line and gets on the field — then he becomes a whole different person."