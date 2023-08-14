Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Logan Woodside, Tre Flowers and Falcons cornerback corps

We've got a brand new Bair Mail for you.

Man. It has been a while since I typed that sentence. The mailbag has been on a hiatus lately as training camp has ramped up and we've onboarded some new folks. We've got Terrin Waack on the roster now – y'all… she's le-git -- so I've got some time to get back to answering your questions in one of my favorite forums on this site.

No need for a long preamble. Let's get to your questions in the first mailbag in a while, which comes on the heels of a week in South Florida featuring joint practices and a preseason game with the Miami Dolphins:

Ashleigh Coffie from Metro Atlanta

Hey, just wondering about the backs: how has Tyler Allgeier, Keith Smith, and Clint Ratkovich been doing this offseason and camp?

Bair: Thanks for the question, Ashleigh. Let's focus on the biggest name in the group and then we'll address the fullbacks.

Tyler Allgeier talked a bunch this summer about wanting to be a more complete back. We've seen that this summer, with the BYU product proving to be a quality option receiving out of the backfield. He's tough to bring down in space, which makes him easier to keep on the field even on obvious passing downs. He's a good (and willing) pass protector, making him the type of player you feel comfortable with in any situation.

That said, the Falcons have top options in the passing game with Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson. That may limit his opportunities somewhat outside being a ball carrier, but he'll still get plenty of touches in this offense. I expect him to be a smarter and more efficient runner in 2023, with a year under his belt.