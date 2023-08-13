Falcons release their former fourth-round draft pick, LB Mykal Walker

The Atlanta Falcons won their first preseason game last Friday, and not even 48 hours later, they released a three-year defensive player who made four tackles in the 19-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced Sunday it released linebacker Mykal Walker, who has been in Atlanta since 2020 as a former fourth-round draft pick from Fresno State.

As a counter move, the Falcons signed linebacker Frank Ginda, the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year. He played for the Michigan Panthers when he received the honor.

Walker has appeared in 49 games, starting 20, since getting drafted and totaled 187 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions, including a pick-six, among other single-digit stats.

Last season, Walker started 12 and play in 16 games for the Falcons, making 107 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.