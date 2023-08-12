Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

DL Joe Gaziano

There are more qualified defensive lineman than there are 53-man roster spots. If you assume that Grady Jarrett, Calias Campbell, David Onyemata and Ta'Quon Graham are virtual locks, then there are likely two more spots for Albert Huggins, Timmy Horne, Justin Ellis and the gentleman we're talking about now.

Free-agent addition Joe Gaziano had a strong week in South Florida, with a standout Wednesday at joint practices and a good game on Friday night. He played 30 defensive snaps and six more on special teams. He finished with two tackles and a batted pass on 4th-and-2 that fell incomplete.

Huggins had a good game against the Dolphins. Horne also flashed and is more of a known commodity after player here last year. Ellis' size makes him unique.

Gazaino is a big, strong dude who can hold up at the point of attack, occupy blockers and let others make tackles. Being a solid run defender and doing the little things right will help develop and inside track to the roster, but he'll have to be consistent over the next few weeks to earn the regular-season spot he certainly covets.

RT Jalen Mayfield

This one comes courtesy of Dave Archer, who's sitting with me during the longest flight delay, like, ever. He's a much better authority on offensive line play than I am, so I asked the Falcons radio analyst about guys who stood out off of his initial impression while calling the game. He mentioned a few folks but thought the right side of the line was knocking people back in the run game. Jonotthan Harrison was over there on the side, and Ryan Neuzil worked both center and guard during the game.