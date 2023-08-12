In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

In the Falcons Friday night win against the Dolphins in Miami, Igwebuike shined while still understanding the reality of his situation as a running back in Atlanta. 

Aug 12, 2023 at 12:16 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

MIAMI GARDENS, Fl. — Running back Godwin Igwebuike understands the reality of his situation. He knows he's in a room with Cordarrelle Patterson, a veteran of over a decade who's seen it all and played just as many roles. He knows he sits beside Tyler Allgeier in meetings, a fifth-round draft pick who turned into Mr. 1,000 in his rookie season. He knows the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He also knows a 53-man roster cut down is coming at the end of August, and that the chances of the Falcons carrying a fourth running back is slim, if even possible considering how many spaces could be up for grabs by the end of the preseason. 

Despite knowing all of this, Igwebuike still shined fairly bright in the Falcons first preseason game. The Falcons beat the Dolphins 19-3 on Friday, and though the offense only put up six of those point, it was six points Igwebuike played a major role in obtaining. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Godwin finished the night with 70 of the Falcons 102 rushing yards. He averaged 5.4 yards a carry. When the ball was in his hands, the offense was grooving, particularly on the Falcons second drive of the night. In said drive, which resulted in a touchdown by Igwebuike, the 28-year-old running back got four consecutive handoffs. Finding holes and gaps, Igwebuike ripped off those consecutive runs with solid production, 38 rushing yards and a touchdown to be exact. 

Head coach Arthur Smith said Igwebuike is someone the Falcons are "thankful" to have at this point in the preseason. 

"He's a guy who has been out there and he has another opportunity and he's trying to take advantage of it," Smith said. "He's a smart, tough guy. I really thought he hit the hole hard tonight and ran downhill and did a good job pressing and cutting. Some of the gap stuff that we were doing, especially on the touchdown run, he was in a pretty good groove."

Smith added that Igwebuike's abilities on special teams is something that matters to the Falcons right now, too, seeing as he made a special teams tackle in the third quarter and was in charge of kick return duties on Friday. Because of the way the running back room is constructed, the way for Igwebuike to better his case to make this 53-man roster is to show a worthwhile special teams prowess. He knows that.

"The reality is that our room is full of talent so any way in which I can contribute, it may not be getting the rock in my hands at first, so if I can go out there on special teams and make some tackles, go back there as a returner, set up the offense with great field position, that's what this league is about," Igwebuike said. "It might not be what you necessarily want it to be at the moment but it's about taking advantage of your role at the time. You never know how things are going to unravel." 

And Igwebuike would know. This isn't his first time at the bottom of a depth chart with talent - expensive talent - ahead of him. Since signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018, Igwebuike has hopped around the league. He's spent time with the 49ers, Eagles, Jets, Lions and Seahawks. He's no stranger to the circumstance he finds himself in now.

godwin-igwebuike-2

For running backs in this position, a lot of times their preseason performances are less for the team they are currently suiting up for and more for running back hungry teams across the league that need depth at the position later. But of course many would still love to make the team they're currently with. That's kind of where Igwebuike finds himself, specifically saying he really appreciates the Falcons offense scheme and game plan, adding that he believes the culture in Atlanta is special and something he likes being a part of.

"It's a great culture where guys really want to make everybody better," he said. "There are not many better places that I've been where I've been able to shine and compete and hold that high standard the team has."

For a running back, though, this 53-man roster will be tough to make. Igwebuike isn't naive to that fact. It's why he views every day in the same way he viewed Friday.

"For me, every day is a game day," Igwebuike said. "Every day is an opportunity to prove myself. So, I am trying to keep the same ambition, stay consistent. That, and coaches love trust, so I want them to be able to trust me to do what I'm supposed to be doing and just give it all I have."

Over the years, Igwebuike has learned that there are a lot of hills and valleys as a player in his position working to make an NFL roster. But he says there are only hills and valleys if you allow yourself to think of it that way. He tries not to, knowing that this is just another opportunity for him to keep working towards something, even if that "something" is being behind the likes of Patterson, Allgeier and Robinson.

"I'm going out there hungry," Igwebuike said. "Came from the crib, didn't even know when an opportunity might come but just staying ready for when it did come. Definitely came in with a chip on my shoulder, ready and willing to prove myself."

On Friday, that's what Igwebuike worked to do. It's something he'll continue to do throughout all of camp, and - he hopes - beyond. But with so much talent ahead of him, he still understands the reality of his situation in Atlanta. It's a reality he's hoping to make the best of regardless of how it eventually turns out.

"The spectrum is really wide (in the running back room) and it allows for a lot of cool perspective, and all the dudes in there are super humble and they've obviously had a lot of success in different spheres," Igwebuike said. "There's definitely a humility to the room that comes along with the talent that allows everybody to thrive. Being a part of that has been huge. I'm super blessed."

Game Photos | Preseason Week 1 Falcons at Dolphins

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins during Preseason Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 reacts after batting down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 reacts after batting down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 191

General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 breaks up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 breaks up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 191

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 191

Fans on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 191

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with head coach Arthur Smith on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 191

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with head coach Arthur Smith on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Clint Ratkovich #38 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Clint Ratkovich #38 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 runs a route during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 runs a route during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 191

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 191

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 191

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 191

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 191

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 191

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 191

General view of fans prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
125 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
126 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
127 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
128 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
129 / 191

Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
130 / 191

Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
131 / 191

View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
132 / 191

View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the bench prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
133 / 191

View of the bench prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
134 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
135 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
136 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
137 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
138 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
139 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
140 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
141 / 191

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
142 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
143 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
144 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
145 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
146 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
147 / 191

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
148 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
149 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
150 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
151 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 and wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
152 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 and wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
153 / 191

Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
154 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
155 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
156 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
157 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
158 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
159 / 191

Scene setters prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
160 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
161 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
162 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
163 / 191

General view of fans during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
164 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
165 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
166 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
167 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
168 / 191

General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 reacts during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
169 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 reacts during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
170 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
171 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
172 / 191

General view during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
173 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
174 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
175 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
176 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
177 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
178 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
179 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
180 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
181 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 calls a play in the huddle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
182 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 calls a play in the huddle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
183 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
184 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
185 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
186 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
187 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks an extra point during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
188 / 191

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks an extra point during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 pressures the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
189 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 pressures the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
190 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
191 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

news

Falcons who stood out in preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins

Godwin Igwebuike, DeMarcco Hellams among roster hopefuls who made big plays on Friday night. 
news

Running backs coach Michael Pitre discusses Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons have potential to create explosive rushing attack in 2023
news

Calais Campbell discusses plan to be 'as dominant as possible' throughout regular season

Star defensive lineman ramping up after returning to practice off NFI list
news

'Hard work works': How a partnership with Ryan Nielsen helped shape David Onyemata in early career years

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game in Miami 
news

Bijan Robinson talks confidence, expectations and the grind of getting ready for Week 1

Rookie running back discusses how joint practices vs. Miami played a pivotal role in his process, designed to help him try to make an instant impact
news

Camp report: Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith update offensive progression after second day of joint practice

Plus other notes and observations from Day 2 of joint practices at the Dolphins facility. 
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2023 NFL preseason

Desmond Ridder to lead Falcons into joint practices vs. Miami Dolphins this week
news

Why 'set the standard' is such an important phrase for Jessie Bates III, Jerry Gray and Falcons defensive backfield

Falcons secondary had resolve tested with Jeff Okudah injury last week
news

Camp report: Falcons secondary face speedy Miami receivers in joint practice 

Tre Flowers stepping into first-team role with Jeff Okudah out, plus more notes, observations from practice. 

Top News

Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

Falcons vs. Dolphins | Preseason Week 1 Game Highlights

Falcons who stood out in preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins

Advertising