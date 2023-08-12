In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

MIAMI GARDENS, Fl. — Running back Godwin Igwebuike understands the reality of his situation. He knows he's in a room with Cordarrelle Patterson, a veteran of over a decade who's seen it all and played just as many roles. He knows he sits beside Tyler Allgeier in meetings, a fifth-round draft pick who turned into Mr. 1,000 in his rookie season. He knows the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He also knows a 53-man roster cut down is coming at the end of August, and that the chances of the Falcons carrying a fourth running back is slim, if even possible considering how many spaces could be up for grabs by the end of the preseason.

Despite knowing all of this, Igwebuike still shined fairly bright in the Falcons first preseason game. The Falcons beat the Dolphins 19-3 on Friday, and though the offense only put up six of those point, it was six points Igwebuike played a major role in obtaining.

RELATED CONTENT:

Godwin finished the night with 70 of the Falcons 102 rushing yards. He averaged 5.4 yards a carry. When the ball was in his hands, the offense was grooving, particularly on the Falcons second drive of the night. In said drive, which resulted in a touchdown by Igwebuike, the 28-year-old running back got four consecutive handoffs. Finding holes and gaps, Igwebuike ripped off those consecutive runs with solid production, 38 rushing yards and a touchdown to be exact.

Head coach Arthur Smith said Igwebuike is someone the Falcons are "thankful" to have at this point in the preseason.

"He's a guy who has been out there and he has another opportunity and he's trying to take advantage of it," Smith said. "He's a smart, tough guy. I really thought he hit the hole hard tonight and ran downhill and did a good job pressing and cutting. Some of the gap stuff that we were doing, especially on the touchdown run, he was in a pretty good groove."

Smith added that Igwebuike's abilities on special teams is something that matters to the Falcons right now, too, seeing as he made a special teams tackle in the third quarter and was in charge of kick return duties on Friday. Because of the way the running back room is constructed, the way for Igwebuike to better his case to make this 53-man roster is to show a worthwhile special teams prowess. He knows that.

"The reality is that our room is full of talent so any way in which I can contribute, it may not be getting the rock in my hands at first, so if I can go out there on special teams and make some tackles, go back there as a returner, set up the offense with great field position, that's what this league is about," Igwebuike said. "It might not be what you necessarily want it to be at the moment but it's about taking advantage of your role at the time. You never know how things are going to unravel."