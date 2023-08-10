'Hard work works': How a partnership with Ryan Nielsen helped shape David Onyemata in early career years

After two years together, Onyemata began to emerge in the NFC South as one of the most reliable defensive linemen in the division (and yes, it's a division that included the likes of Jordan - his former teammate - and Jarrett - his current teammate).

The 2019 and 2020 seasons were the "aha" moments for Onyemata, who seemed to turn a corner in his development at this time. In nearly every notable metric, his combined production grew twofold from what it was in the three years prior. In the two years that followed, Onyemata made 30 starts, increased his sack total to 9.5, his tackles for a loss to 13 and his quarterback hits to 27.

Asked what changed for Onyemata in those years, Nielsen chuckled, saying it's not like he took a magic pill and suddenly became a tone-setter on that Saints defensive line. That wouldn't be a fair assumption considering the work he'd seen Onyemata put in throughout the prior two years of the two working together.

"It was the consistency of getting the details right every single day. He just kept doing it, and he just kept getting better at it. His actions led to those numbers (in 2019-20). His actions led to that production. And those are his actions in practice and what he did in the offseason. All of that stuff? He just stayed in the process," Nielsen said. "...Hard work works."

That, and success sells.

Nielsen said he remembers there being a very specific block he and Onyemata had been drilling for a long time. Come one of the early games of his fourth season, Onyemata played the block correctly. Onyemata loved that feeling, and wanted more of it.

"He was hungry, and he saw the hard work was paying off," Nielsen said. "That's the most important thing."

It was work - the boring, tedious work - that Nielsen said not everyone is willing to take the time to perfect.

"Some guys will start, but then they'll stop because they're not seeing a pay off. That was never David," Nielsen said. "David trusted the process. He trusted that by doing those little things he knew there was going to be a favorable outcome for him at the end of the road."

Onyemata isn't close to that "end of the road," though. Nielsen said there's another jump Onyemata can make in Year 8 of his career. It's why the defensive coordinator is so pleased to still be with him, even in a new city and in a new organization. Together again in Atlanta.

Let's be clear, though: The Falcons didn't go after Onyemata for Nielsen's sake this offseason. Though Nielsen was hired as the Falcons next defensive coordinator prior to the Falcons signing Onyemata in the early days of the new league year in March, Onyemata was already high on the Falcons' list of free agency targets.