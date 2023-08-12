Falcons who stood out in preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins

Aug 11, 2023 at 09:49 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Starters were hard to find on either side of the Falcons preseason opener against the host Miami Dolphins.

No shocker there. Not after two spirited joint practices in pads earlier this week. Virtual roster locks got plenty of good work in during a safer, more structured environment, leaving little logical reason to trot them out in the first of three preseason games. While fans might've been slightly disappointed to miss seeing their top players, there's no point creating injury risk at this point. That certainly outweighs any other motivation to play them.

Head coach Arthur Smith said frontline Falcons, most of them, anyway, will play at some point in the preseason. That wasn't this day, opening up opportunities for others looking for roles or roster spots.

Let's take a look at Falcons who stood out in this contest though, fair warning, you won't see offensive lineman in the list. Too tough to evaluate live. (Sorry, fella). Now on to guys who stood out in a 19-3 result:

S DeMarcco Hellams: Unlike NFL Draft picks taken higher, seventh-round selections are never a lock to make the 53-man roster. Those guys have to go earn a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad by showing consistency and, every now and then, making a splash play. The Alabama alum made one in end zone on Friday night, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Mike White in the end zone on a ball deflected by Tre Flowers.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 1 Falcons at Dolphins

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins during Preseason Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 walk off the field at halftime of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 reacts after batting down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 reacts after batting down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone talks with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 191

General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Justin Ellis #91 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 breaks up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 breaks up a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 lines up during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 191

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 191

Fans on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 is seen during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 blocks during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 intercepts a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 191

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with head coach Arthur Smith on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 191

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks with head coach Arthur Smith on the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Clint Ratkovich #38 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Clint Ratkovich #38 on the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 rushes during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 runs a route during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 runs a route during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defense lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 191

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off to running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 defends during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 191

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 191

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 191

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 191

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 191

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 191

General view of fans prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cliff Chattman #39 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 after the coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
125 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
126 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
127 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
128 / 191

Coin toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
129 / 191

Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
130 / 191

Captains walk to midfield for the toss prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
131 / 191

View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
132 / 191

View of the sideline prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of the bench prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
133 / 191

View of the bench prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
134 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
135 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
136 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
137 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
138 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 takes the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
139 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
140 / 191

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison #62, and defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 take the field prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
141 / 191

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
142 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
143 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
144 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
145 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
146 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
147 / 191

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
148 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walks out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
149 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
150 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
151 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walk out prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 and wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
152 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Penny Hart #19 and wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
153 / 191

Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
154 / 191

Atlanta Falcons running back Clint Ratkovich #38 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
155 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
156 / 191

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Slade Bolden #89 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
157 / 191

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
158 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 warms up prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
159 / 191

Scene setters prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
160 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
161 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
162 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
163 / 191

General view of fans during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
164 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
165 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
166 / 191

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Mack Hollins #18, and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 react on the sideline during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
167 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kemoko Turay #52 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
168 / 191

General view of fans during the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 reacts during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
169 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 reacts during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
170 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
171 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 defends during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
172 / 191

General view during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
173 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
174 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
175 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 bats down a pass during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
176 / 191

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mike Jones Jr. #45 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
177 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
178 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
179 / 191

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts on the sideline after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
180 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 hands off during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
181 / 191

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 calls a play in the huddle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
182 / 191

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 calls a play in the huddle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
183 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
184 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
185 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
186 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
187 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Breon Borders #36 returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks an extra point during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
188 / 191

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks an extra point during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 pressures the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
189 / 191

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 pressures the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
190 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
191 / 191

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Hellams returned the pick 15 yards to kill a previously promising Dolphins series. He made a few other head's up tackles in a long stretch of playing time, as Hellams continues to vie for a roster spot among the safeties. With Jessie Bates, Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins as seeming locks, there might only be one more spot in the position group, maybe another for a core special teams player. The Falcons got a long look at Hellams, who essentially played the entire game on defense. He made a big hit late and was shaken up on the play, needing attention from trainers for an injury, but he returned to the game

QB Logan Woodside: Smith said earlier this week that he needs to figure out whether the Falcons will keep a third quarterback on the roster. There are some new benefits to it, with a signal caller able to be designated inactive but enter the game if the first two quarterbacks go down. That would be of benefit in a catastrophic situation, but is it worth taking away from another position group, one that could contribute on special teams?

Woodside gave coaches plenty to ponder in that regard, with a strong performance on Friday night. While it came against Dolphins understudies, Woodside was on-time and accurate. He was 14-of-23 overall for 146 yards, stats that didn't include an excellent deep shot to Josh Ali the receiver didn't catch.

Woodside started well, going 8-for-9 for 73 yards in the first half. The performance wasn't all positive, but he showed well overall despite surely preferring to take some throws back.

RB Godwin Igwebuike: It's tough to predict whether the Falcons will carry four running backs on their 53-man roster. If that's it, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson are the guys. If there is a fourth, Igwebuike and Carlos Washington Jr. could battle it out for that opening or as injury protection on the practice squad.

Igwebuike was an in-camp signing but has made a solid early impression, showing some juice in practices and in this preseason contest against Miami. He scored the Falcons' first touchdown of the preseason on an 11-yard run early in the second quarter. He was efficient as heck in the early going, averaging 7.8 yards per carry in the first half. That's a good start for someone working to make in-roads toward a longer-term position with the organization. In addition to a high carry count (13 rushes for 70 yards), he also worked on special teams in the second half, another way to stand out in an attempt to make the squad, as a coverage man and returner.

Red-zone defense: Yeah, I know. This is less of a "who" than a "what." I'm okay with that because, A. my story, my rules, and, B. it'll allow me to highlight more folks this way. The Dolphins went 0-for-3 in the red zone in the first half, with big-time stops each time. The previously mentioned Hellams pick came in the end zone. Then Breon Borders' pass breakup shut Miami down on 4th-and-2 from the Falcons' 3-yard line. Then Joe Gaziano tipped a pass that fell incomplete from the Falcons' 6. While Miami may have taken field goals in a normal game, keep an opponent out of the end zone is always a plus.

S Lukas Denis: The first-year pro out of Boston College had an excellent Wednesday, with multiple pass breakups in the final joint practice with the Dolphins. He followed that up with an interception in the second half of Friday's game. The throw wasn't great, but Denis was in good position to make an opportunistic play.

CB/PR Dee Alford: Dee Alford didn't play much defense, if any, on this night, but he made a case to be the Falcons punt returner. Why. He completed an excellent 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, using quicks and good vision to skate through the coverage and found an angle to the sideline he sped down for a touchdown.

CB Breon Borders: The veteran defensive back had himself a night, with five tackles, one for a loss, one interceptions and three passes defended. One of those pass breakups came on 4th down in the red zone early in the game. Borders had a pick six late in the game, when he corralled a ball off a receiver's hands and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. He's another player with a tough road to the 53-man roster -- he also must serve a two-game suspension to start the season -- but this extends a strong camp thus far.

Related Content

news

Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

news

In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

In the Falcons Friday night win against the Dolphins in Miami, Igwebuike shined while still understanding the reality of his situation as a running back in Atlanta. 
news

Running backs coach Michael Pitre discusses Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons have potential to create explosive rushing attack in 2023
news

Calais Campbell discusses plan to be 'as dominant as possible' throughout regular season

Star defensive lineman ramping up after returning to practice off NFI list
news

'Hard work works': How a partnership with Ryan Nielsen helped shape David Onyemata in early career years

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game in Miami 
news

Bijan Robinson talks confidence, expectations and the grind of getting ready for Week 1

Rookie running back discusses how joint practices vs. Miami played a pivotal role in his process, designed to help him try to make an instant impact
news

Camp report: Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith update offensive progression after second day of joint practice

Plus other notes and observations from Day 2 of joint practices at the Dolphins facility. 
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2023 NFL preseason

Desmond Ridder to lead Falcons into joint practices vs. Miami Dolphins this week
news

Why 'set the standard' is such an important phrase for Jessie Bates III, Jerry Gray and Falcons defensive backfield

Falcons secondary had resolve tested with Jeff Okudah injury last week
news

Camp report: Falcons secondary face speedy Miami receivers in joint practice 

Tre Flowers stepping into first-team role with Jeff Okudah out, plus more notes, observations from practice. 

Top News

Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

Falcons vs. Dolphins | Preseason Week 1 Game Highlights

Falcons who stood out in preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins

Advertising