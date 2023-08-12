Falcons who stood out in preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins

Hellams returned the pick 15 yards to kill a previously promising Dolphins series. He made a few other head's up tackles in a long stretch of playing time, as Hellams continues to vie for a roster spot among the safeties. With Jessie Bates, Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins as seeming locks, there might only be one more spot in the position group, maybe another for a core special teams player. The Falcons got a long look at Hellams, who essentially played the entire game on defense. He made a big hit late and was shaken up on the play, needing attention from trainers for an injury, but he returned to the game

QB Logan Woodside: Smith said earlier this week that he needs to figure out whether the Falcons will keep a third quarterback on the roster. There are some new benefits to it, with a signal caller able to be designated inactive but enter the game if the first two quarterbacks go down. That would be of benefit in a catastrophic situation, but is it worth taking away from another position group, one that could contribute on special teams?

Woodside gave coaches plenty to ponder in that regard, with a strong performance on Friday night. While it came against Dolphins understudies, Woodside was on-time and accurate. He was 14-of-23 overall for 146 yards, stats that didn't include an excellent deep shot to Josh Ali the receiver didn't catch.

Woodside started well, going 8-for-9 for 73 yards in the first half. The performance wasn't all positive, but he showed well overall despite surely preferring to take some throws back.

RB Godwin Igwebuike: It's tough to predict whether the Falcons will carry four running backs on their 53-man roster. If that's it, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson are the guys. If there is a fourth, Igwebuike and Carlos Washington Jr. could battle it out for that opening or as injury protection on the practice squad.