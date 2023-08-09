Bijan Robinson talks confidence, expectations and the grind of getting ready for Week 1

That's not just routes and run tracks. It's so much more.

"As a guy who is coming in and doing so many different things, you want to be as comfortable as you can at everything," Robinson said. "That's not just with the things you're good at. I want to work on the things I'm need to work on. All that comes with reps they're putting me in and the situations they're putting me through.

"That's when my confidence starts building so much more and I'm understanding the game so much more because I'm learning a lot of different things that I didn't learn before. That includes reading coverages and second-level defenders and doing all that pre-snap. Those are things I've gotten comfortable with as I've been learning the way they want me to play."

Robinson doesn't seem to be lacking confidence. He has faith that he can succeed at this level. It comes, Robinson said, as a reaffirmation that the work he's putting in is being done right.

The evidence comes in sessions like Tuesday and Wednesday against the Dolphins, a fast team with a scheme he's not used to and players who don't want to get beat by a rookie. Robinson found ways to make splash plays you'll certainly see on social media. He also found subtle signs of success in identifying coverages pre-snap and pressing his runs and hitting open holes at just the right time.

"I think it's all coming along smoothly," Robinson said. "Every week, when we get the game plan, I already have my routine and regimen on how to study it, how to learn it so I can be as comfortable as I can heading into Week 1."

Doe Robinson need live, tackle-to-the ground reps in the preseason to properly get ready for Week 1? Arthur Smith said Wednesday that his top players will see some time in the preseason, but the exact game hasn't been determined. There's a balance between preserving health and getting some jitters out and feeling a live tackle, but Robinson says he'll take whatever preseason snaps Smith chooses to give him but is getting plenty of work in practice.