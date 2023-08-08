Camp report: Falcons secondary face speedy Miami receivers in joint practice 

Practice notes and observations:

Roll call: Calais Campbell made his return to practice on Tuesday for the first time since reporting to training camp two weeks ago when he was placed on the non-football injury list. He was activated to the roster on Monday afternoon, and was back out in pads at the start of Tuesday's practice. In addition to Campbell, Jonnu Smith also made his return to practice after working through an undisclosed injury last week. Neither participated much in team drills as the coaches work to rev them back up. I would imagine we'll see them both in limited fashion throughout the week's entirety.

Matt Hennessy was not practicing in pads on Tuesday, but he did travel with the team and was working with trainers on his own on the field. In the interim, Matthew Bergeron continues to take the first-team reps at left guard.

Intensity intensifies (y*es, you read that right):* When it comes to the one-on-one portion of practice that usually kicks off the day, it's usually a segment that already holds a certain intensity. When you put two true opponents up against each other instead of teammates, that intensity only rises. Of note were the Miami defensive backs bodying up on Falcons pass catchers a few times.

In Kyle Pitts' very first one-on-one rep against Jevon Holland, the Dolphins safety brought Pitts to the ground before the ball was in his general vacinity. It, of course, drew a penalty flag. Similarly, on Drake London's second rep in one-on-ones, he was taken to the ground as well. Another flag was thrown. It was as physical a one-on-one period as the Falcons have had this year.

But it wasn't without its fun moments (for both teams). Bijan Robinson made a cut in route, catching linebacker Channing Tindall on his heels. It was an easy move for Robinson that Tindall didn't even try to make up for when Robinson whizzed past him for a long reception from Desmond Ridder.