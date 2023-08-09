Camp report: Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith update offensive progression after second day of joint practice

Chippy, chippy: With the Miami heat increasing, so did the intensity between the Falcons defense and the Dolphins offense. So much so that at one point Arthur Smith was seen on a dead sprint to the opposite field where the defense was facing the Miami offense to help defuse the heat. It was all in good fun, though, and a by-product of a pretty competitive couple of days of practice. Nothing you don't love to see as a spectator.

Falcons DBs hold strong: The Falcons secondary stood tall in situational team drills held outside during Wednesday's joint practice, with quality plays made by each unit. CB Lukas Denis made several, with two pass breakups in team drills and another in 7-on-7s. The first-year pro also played good run defense on the perimeter in one of his best days of this camp.

Safety Micah Abernathy closed out the first-unit team drill, without giving up a first down, due a leaping pass defensed while covering Tyreek Hill. Mike Hughes also got his hands on the ball in that sequence, batting another Tua Tagovailoa.

Taking you through the finale: The final period of practice was an end-of-game situation for both teams. The situation was as followed: With the ball placed on the 34 yard line, the offense trailed 20-14 with 48 seconds remaining in the game. The Dolphins and Falcons rotated through this situation four times. Here's a breakdown of the first two rotations with the first teams:

-- Falcons first-team offense vs. Dolphins first-team defense: Ridder found a wide open Mack Hollins to pick up a first down, but some miscues brought out the defense shortly thereafter. Ridder was "sacked" on the second play (no, there is no tackling, but the Dolphins collapsed the pocket and the play was blown dead). Then, the Falcons were called for a personal foul (kicking) on the next play. Though the Falcons still had a third down play, the point of the drill was to practice with the running clock. When the clock stopped for the penalty, Smith brought out the defense, feeling that they needed to keep the period moving. He also said he didn't want to show a situational play or call at that point in practice.