Falcons place linebacker Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji has been placed on injured reserve, the Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday.

Ogundeji was carted off the field at the end of Monday's practice, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith confirmed Tuesday it was due to a foot/ankle injury. At the time of Smith's post-practice press conference, IR was not mentioned. Smith said the team was getting a second opinion on the severity of Ogundeji's injury.

Ogundeji, 24 years old, has been a starter in Atlanta since he was drafted in 2021 with a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame. As a rookie, he started 11 and played in 16 games, making 33 tackles. He also had a sack, pass breakup and fumble recover. Last season, he started all 16 games he appeared in and made 42 tackles with two sacks.

With the addition of Ogundeji, the Falcons now have five players on IR. He joins tight end Feleipe Franks, running back Avery Williams, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu.

The Falcons also announced Tuesday they released offensive lineman LaColby Tucker.

So, with new space on the 90-man roster, Atlanta signed defensive lineman Demone Harris.

Harris has been in the NFL since 2018 and split time among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. In those five years, he appeared in 14 games and started in one, totaling 11 tackles, three quarterback hits and a pass breakup. He has never played in more than five games in a single season.

In 2022, Harris made four tackles and the pass breakup in three games for the Texans.