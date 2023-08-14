Falcons have waived/injured WR Frank Darby 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons waived/injured wide receiver Frank Darby, the team announced Monday.
Darby left the Falcons' first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins last Friday with an injury and did not return. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said Sunday that Darby had a soft-tissue injury. The severity was never clarified.
Darby appeared in 15 games for the Falcons over the last two seasons, totaling two receptions on five targets for 29 yards. The Falcons drafted Darby in 2021 with a sixth-round pick out of Arizona State.
In addition, the Falcons waived wide receiver Chris Blair via injury settlement. Blair was an undrafted free agent from Alcorn State. Blair spent time on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad in 2021 and played most recently in the XFL.