Falcons have waived/injured WR Frank Darby 

Darby played two seasons in Atlanta after the Falcons drafted him in 2021

Aug 14, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

darby

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons waived/injured wide receiver Frank Darby, the team announced Monday.

Darby left the Falcons' first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins last Friday with an injury and did not return. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said Sunday that Darby had a soft-tissue injury. The severity was never clarified.

Darby appeared in 15 games for the Falcons over the last two seasons, totaling two receptions on five targets for 29 yards. The Falcons drafted Darby in 2021 with a sixth-round pick out of Arizona State.

In addition, the Falcons waived wide receiver Chris Blair via injury settlement. Blair was an undrafted free agent from Alcorn State. Blair spent time on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad in 2021 and played most recently in the XFL.

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_2938x702-TEAM

Related Content

news

Camp Report: RB Bijan Robinson's 'mindset is already made for the game' Friday

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has said starters will play against Bengals 
news

Day in the Life: Cordarrelle Patterson gives fans an inside look at joint practices with Dolphins

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Logan Woodside, Tre Flowers and Falcons cornerback corps

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag
news

Falcons sign free agent defensive back Bless Austin

Austin has three years of NFL experience but did not play in 2022 
news

'We could be great': Why the Falcons feel confident about their defense after standout preseason performance

Defensive lineman Albert Huggins and Timmy Horne talk defensive potential for 2023 
news

Camp Report: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson among 4 players out with soft-tissue injuries

Patterson, wide receiver Frank Darby, cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Cornell Armstrong all missed Sunday's practice. 
news

Falcons release their former fourth-round draft pick, LB Mykal Walker

Atlanta signed linebacker Frank Ginda in a corresponding move
news

Falcons sign 2023 USFL defensive player of the year

Frank Ginda joins Falcons linebacker corps
news

'It was supposed to happen': Dee Alford on his spectacular 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in preseason win

Dee Alford's standout performance in Miami calls back to his inspiring journey to the NFL
news

Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

news

In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

In the Falcons Friday night win against the Dolphins in Miami, Igwebuike shined while still understanding the reality of his situation as a running back in Atlanta. 

Top News

Camp Report: RB Bijan Robinson's 'mindset is already made for the game' Friday

Falcons have waived/injured WR Frank Darby 

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Logan Woodside, Tre Flowers and Falcons cornerback corps

Day in the Life: Cordarrelle Patterson gives fans an inside look at joint practices with Dolphins

Advertising