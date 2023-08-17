Veteran leadership, willingness to learn, part of why Calais Campbell thinks 'this D-line could be scary' 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga — David Onyemata doesn't know the Falcons starting defensive line collective years experience in the league off the top of his head, but he knows it's significant.

It's 30 combined seasons.

The standout defensive end with the most of all is Calais Campbell, and not just because he stands above the rest at 6-foot-8. It's because of his experience entering his 16th NFL season.

"Just his presence out there, it just commands leadership," said senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, who works with the defensive line. "He's such a friendly guy; he's a friendly giant."

Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush said it's not only what Campbell has done in the past, but what he continues to do.

"When he stepped on the field he wasn't (acting like he was better) than everybody per se, he was able to just do the grunt work like everybody else," Bush said. "Once he started working, guys really kinda fell in love."

Bush said the team loves Campbell's work ethic, his insights and willingness to help others.

The Falcons added Onyemata and Campbell to work alongside Grady Jarrett, who has been a stalwart lineman for the past eight seasons. It will take time to jell together and become a cohesive unit, but they have experience on their side.

Jarrett was a reason for Campbell to join the team. The All-Pro raved about Jarrett's abilities and intelligence from a defensive lineman's perspective.

Honestly, though, the Falcons weren't even on Campbell's radar at the start of free agency. Atlanta's commitment to deepening the defense with signing Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and later Bud Dupree also helped tip the scales.