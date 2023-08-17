Behind the Ink: Tattoos illustrate what Jessie Bates III stands for, where he's from and those he represents

"I wanted this whole sleeve to be about faith, about belief and about where I came from," Bates said. "I was slowly doing it piece by piece. The main theme is, is about belief. 'Just believe' is something that my motto that I live by, not just on the field, but off the field as well.

"It just represents everything that I've been through. And if you believe and you keep your faith strong though those hard times where you start questioning a lot of things, you can get through anything."

His latest edition was the most painful, an eight-hour sitting to add his JB3 logo with "just believe" across his right ribcage. The logo is a testament to what he's doing as an adult, thriving in an NFL career that has led him to Atlanta on a four-year contract. The acronym is also part of his JB3 Single Mother's Initiative, a way to support single moms raising kids on their own the way Theresa did so many years ago.

Bates has "stepped back from the ink," as he puts it, with possible plans to his young child and other kids if he has them in the future. What he has, however, serves a great purpose. They state what he stands for and why he's working so hard to achieve success.