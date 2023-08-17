How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Bengals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

For the first time in roughly seven months, Falcons football will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in their first preseason game at home Friday.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that the starters will play in this preseason game, though in a limited capacity.
Find all the information you need to watch or listen the first preseason game in or out of the Atlanta Market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Sunny/clear skies
High/low: 89 degrees/67 degrees
Rain: 3 percent chance
Humidity: 67 percent
Moon: Waxing Crescent