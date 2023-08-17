How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Bengals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

For the first time in roughly seven months, Falcons football will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in their first preseason game at home Friday.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that the starters will play in this preseason game, though in a limited capacity.

Find all the information you need to watch or listen the first preseason game in or out of the Atlanta Market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire, D.J. Shockley, Jen Hale

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

Skies: Sunny/clear skies

High/low: 89 degrees/67 degrees

Rain: 3 percent chance

Humidity: 67 percent