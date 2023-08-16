Camp Report: Ryan Nielsen coaching permeates defensive mindset

Notes, observations from practice

Roll call: Head coach Arthur Smith updated the status of RB Cordarrelle Patterson and DB Mike Hughes on Wednesday, saying both are expected to be out for a "couple of weeks" with soft tissue injuries. Smith added that the team will reevaluate their status in the week before Week 1 of the season with the hopes that they'll have a "clearer picture" in the lead up to the season opener. Until then, the expectation would be that Patterson and Hughes won't be active for the remainder of the preseason.

"We're not concerned about them long term," Smith added.

Fellow DB Cornell Armstrong - who has missed this week of practice as well - is expected to return next week, according to Smith. Armstrong won't participate in Friday's second preseason game against the Bengals, but Smith said the Falcons are hopeful they'll be able to get him back for the Steelers game next week.

Another note to make is that the Falcons were not full go on Wednesday, dressed only in shells and walking through plays. Smith said after practice it was a day for the players to "take stress off the joints" in order to be ready for the Bengals on Friday.

A couple roster update: Prior to the start of practice on Wednesday, the Falcons signed DL Delontae Scott. After wrapping up his college career at SMU, Scott signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. After being released by the Packers at the end of training camp in 2021, Scott spent some time on the Steelers and Panthers practice squads in 2021 and 2022 before signing with the Falcons on Wednesday.

In other roster news, WR Frank Darby cleared waivers on Tuesday and reverted to injured reserve.

Where he Fitz: I am going to be honest, I am having a hard time placing TE John FitzPatrick on the 53-man roster right now. But hear me out: It's not that I don't think he'll make the 53-man, because I actually do think he'll make it. It's that I don't have a particular group that I think he's fit with.