Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart before preseason game vs. Bengals

Cincinnati will play the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday night 

Aug 16, 2023 at 03:37 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons revealed their second depth chart of the season ahead of the Friday's preseason game vs. the Bengals.

You many notice that it looks fairly similar to last week's when the first unofficial chart was released. Though there are a couple of updates and things to note.

RELATED CONTENT:

First, do not be alarmed by Bijan Robinson sitting third in the running back's category. This is simply a typical formality for rookies under coach Arthur Smith. Once the they prove themselves further, they'll be moved up. Although, you will note that rookie offensive lineman Matt Bergeron moved into the starter position. That's why I included "typical" because it's not a one-size-fits-all. Bergeron was placed behind Matt Hennessy, but Hennessy isn't yet healthy after suffering a leg injury in earlier this training camp. That could likely be the reason for the unusual rookie jump.

Secondly, there were a few transactions this week that changed up the chart. You won't see Mykal Walker or LaColby Tucker on the table as they were all released this week. Frank Darby is also absent from the list after the Falcons waived the injured wide receiver, but Darby cleared waivers and was placed on the injured reserve. Frank Ginda, Bless Austin, Demone Harris and Delonte Scott have entered the chat after Atlanta added the four defensive players to their training camp roster.

Each week the team will announce a new depth chart. It won't likely change much until the 53-man roster deadline Aug. 29 — then we'll really be cooking with gas.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge J.J Arcega-Whiteside Keilahn Harris
TE Kyle Pitts Parker Hesse John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews Josh Miles Barry Wesley
LG Matt Bergeron Matt Hennessy Jonotthan Harrison Michael Menet
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton Justin Shaffer
RT Kaleb McGary Jalen Mayfield Tyler Vrabel
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt Tucker Fisk
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali Penny Hart Slade Bolden Matt Sexton Zay Malone
FB Keith Smith Clint Ratkovich
RB Cordarrelle Patterson Tyler Allgeier Bijan Robinson Carlos Washington Jr. Godwin Igwebuike
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Timmy Horne Justin Ellis LaCale London
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham Carlos Davis Albert Huggins
DL Calais Campbell Joe Gaziano Zach Harrison Caeveon Patton
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter Kemoko Turay Delontae Scott
ILB Kaden Elliss Tae Davis Mike Jones Jr. Frank Ginda
ILB Troy Andersen Nate Landman Andre Smith
OLB Arnold Ebiketie Ade Ogundeji DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Cornell Armstrong Breon Borders Natrone Brooks
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins DeMarrco Hellams
S Richie Grant Micah Abernathy Lukas Denis Cliff Chattman
NB Dee Alford Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers Darren Hall Bless Austin

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Mike Hughes Penny Hart Scotty Miller
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons place OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve

Fourth-year veteran hasn't practiced since the first week of training camp
news

Camp Report: Ryan Nielsen coaching permeates defensive mindset

Arthur Smith updates status of Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Hughes.  
news

'That's what I'm working for now': Logan Woodside relishing Falcons opportunity with fresh eyes

Woodside led Falcons to preseason win over Dolphins, vying for spot on 53-man roster.
news

Falcons place linebacker Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve

Atlanta also signed DL Demone Harris, released OL LaColby Tucker.
news

Camp Report: Falcons defensive line 'pass the eye test'

Plus we take a closer look at the inside linebacker position in the wake of Mykal Walker's release. 
news

'He's relentless': How Tre Flowers is stepping up, making an impact on the Falcons secondary 

Veteran cornerback has assumed a larger role with Jeff Okudah out dealing with an ankle injury
news

Camp Report: RB Bijan Robinson's 'mindset is already made for the game' Friday

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has said starters will play against Bengals 
news

Falcons have waived/injured WR Frank Darby 

Darby played two seasons in Atlanta after the Falcons drafted him in 2021
news

Day in the Life: Cordarrelle Patterson gives fans an inside look at joint practices with Dolphins

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Logan Woodside, Tre Flowers and Falcons cornerback corps

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag
news

Falcons sign free agent defensive back Bless Austin

Austin has three years of NFL experience but did not play in 2022 

Top News

Falcons place OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve

Camp Report: Ryan Nielsen coaching permeates defensive mindset

Falcons release depth chart before preseason game vs. Bengals

'That's what I'm working for now': Logan Woodside relishing Falcons opportunity with fresh eyes

Advertising