Falcons release depth chart before preseason game vs. Bengals

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons revealed their second depth chart of the season ahead of the Friday's preseason game vs. the Bengals.

You many notice that it looks fairly similar to last week's when the first unofficial chart was released. Though there are a couple of updates and things to note.

First, do not be alarmed by Bijan Robinson sitting third in the running back's category. This is simply a typical formality for rookies under coach Arthur Smith. Once the they prove themselves further, they'll be moved up. Although, you will note that rookie offensive lineman Matt Bergeron moved into the starter position. That's why I included "typical" because it's not a one-size-fits-all. Bergeron was placed behind Matt Hennessy, but Hennessy isn't yet healthy after suffering a leg injury in earlier this training camp. That could likely be the reason for the unusual rookie jump.

Secondly, there were a few transactions this week that changed up the chart. You won't see Mykal Walker or LaColby Tucker on the table as they were all released this week. Frank Darby is also absent from the list after the Falcons waived the injured wide receiver, but Darby cleared waivers and was placed on the injured reserve. Frank Ginda, Bless Austin, Demone Harris and Delonte Scott have entered the chat after Atlanta added the four defensive players to their training camp roster.