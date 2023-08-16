Falcons release depth chart before preseason game vs. Bengals

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons revealed their second depth chart of the season ahead of the Friday's preseason game vs. the Bengals.
You many notice that it looks fairly similar to last week's when the first unofficial chart was released. Though there are a couple of updates and things to note.
First, do not be alarmed by Bijan Robinson sitting third in the running back's category. This is simply a typical formality for rookies under coach Arthur Smith. Once the they prove themselves further, they'll be moved up. Although, you will note that rookie offensive lineman Matt Bergeron moved into the starter position. That's why I included "typical" because it's not a one-size-fits-all. Bergeron was placed behind Matt Hennessy, but Hennessy isn't yet healthy after suffering a leg injury in earlier this training camp. That could likely be the reason for the unusual rookie jump.
Secondly, there were a few transactions this week that changed up the chart. You won't see Mykal Walker or LaColby Tucker on the table as they were all released this week. Frank Darby is also absent from the list after the Falcons waived the injured wide receiver, but Darby cleared waivers and was placed on the injured reserve. Frank Ginda, Bless Austin, Demone Harris and Delonte Scott have entered the chat after Atlanta added the four defensive players to their training camp roster.
Each week the team will announce a new depth chart. It won't likely change much until the 53-man roster deadline Aug. 29 — then we'll really be cooking with gas.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|J.J Arcega-Whiteside
|Keilahn Harris
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Josh Miles
|Barry Wesley
|LG
|Matt Bergeron
|Matt Hennessy
|Jonotthan Harrison
|Michael Menet
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|Justin Shaffer
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jalen Mayfield
|Tyler Vrabel
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|Tucker Fisk
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Josh Ali
|Penny Hart
|Slade Bolden
|Matt Sexton
|Zay Malone
|FB
|Keith Smith
|Clint Ratkovich
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Bijan Robinson
|Carlos Washington Jr.
|Godwin Igwebuike
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timmy Horne
|Justin Ellis
|LaCale London
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Carlos Davis
|Albert Huggins
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Joe Gaziano
|Zach Harrison
|Caeveon Patton
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|Kemoko Turay
|Delontae Scott
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|Tae Davis
|Mike Jones Jr.
|Frank Ginda
|ILB
|Troy Andersen
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Ade Ogundeji
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Cornell Armstrong
|Breon Borders
|Natrone Brooks
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|DeMarrco Hellams
|S
|Richie Grant
|Micah Abernathy
|Lukas Denis
|Cliff Chattman
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
|Darren Hall
|Bless Austin
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Mike Hughes
|Penny Hart
|Scotty Miller
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson