Person Full Participant in Thursday's Practice

Oct 22, 2015 at 08:43 AM

Thursday's injury report brought more good news on the injury front for the Falcons.

After being limited on Wednesday, center Mike Person was able to fully participate in practice for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Redskins in Week 5.

Head coach Dan Quinn commended Person for his hard work in the rehab process.

"No setbacks at all from Mike [Person]," Quinn said of his progress. "As we went through it, we were hoping that would be the case. He worked really hard to come back. We thought we would have the chance to have him back this week. He's really on course for us. No limitations at all for him today."

There were no other changes to the report for the wide receiver corps as Leonard Hankerson, Eric Weems and Roddy White were all limited.

Justin Durant was again a limited participant and his status for Sunday remains on a day-to-day basis. Quinn was encouraged by Durant's ability after Wednesday's practice.

"We're encouraged by the first day," Quinn said. "We want to take it through today and tomorrow. If we're able to go through and make the necessary steps that we want to make then we'll anticipate having him back. If we have a setback between today and tomorrow then we would hold. The first day went according to plan, and now the next day, keep throwing it in there, keep playing and battling for it. He's a real factor for us, and we're anxious to get him back out there for sure."

