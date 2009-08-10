Non-profits benefit from Youth Foundation

"We are grateful for this grant from Teammates for Kids, which recognizes and supports the critical need for kids in our community to increase their level of physical activity," Falcons Vice President of Sports Philanthropy and Affiliated Programs John Bare said. "This grant also underscores the powerful positive impact of collaborating to achieve common goals."

Co-founded by country music recording artist Garth Brooks in 1999, Teammates for Kids is a Colorado-based nonprofit making grants to children's charities in the areas of health, education and inner-city services. Over the past 10 years, more than 2,200 professional athletes have contributed to Teammates for Kids to support these causes, and 100 percent of the player donations go to help kids. Teammates for Kids raises additional funds from fans and sponsors and promises to triple the amount donated annually by athletes. Each year, a portion of these funds are given back into the communities of the professional athletes.

"Being involved in Teammates for Kids has been a very rewarding experience for me," said Falcons quarterback D.J. Shockley. "The health and fitness of our youth is important and we need to continue our efforts to raise awareness on the issue. I'm excited that the grant this year has provided three new programs that are focused on physical fitness."

This year's donation marks the third year of Teammates for Kids' partnership with the Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation. In 2007 and 2008, Teammates for Kids donations in Atlanta supported programs at the Hall County Boys & Girls Clubs, the Sheltering Arms child-care center in Norcross, and the NFL Y.E.T. Center serving Boys & Girls Clubs members in Atlanta.