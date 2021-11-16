NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

Any given Sunday. Such a cliché, yet so rooted in truth.
The NFL is as much of a week-to-week league as it has ever been, with major upsets playing out every week.
We certainly saw that from Thursday through Monday, with unexpected results that create great drama and great shifts in our power rankings.
That's what makes this league fun, even though, over time, the best teams will win enough to control their divisions and playoff fate.
We have a new No. 1 with the red-hot Titans, and some minor shifts in the top 10 with several elite teams going down. The Falcons took a dip after that loss in Dallas, as you'd expect.
Let's take a look at how the entire league stacks up in our Week 10 NFL power rankings: