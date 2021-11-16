NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

Cowboys and Patriots rise, while Raiders and Chargers struggles continue

Nov 16, 2021 at 12:11 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Any given Sunday. Such a cliché, yet so rooted in truth.

The NFL is as much of a week-to-week league as it has ever been, with major upsets playing out every week.

We certainly saw that from Thursday through Monday, with unexpected results that create great drama and great shifts in our power rankings.

That's what makes this league fun, even though, over time, the best teams will win enough to control their divisions and playoff fate.

We have a new No. 1 with the red-hot Titans, and some minor shifts in the top 10 with several elite teams going down. The Falcons took a dip after that loss in Dallas, as you'd expect.

Let's take a look at how the entire league stacks up in our Week 10 NFL power rankings:

(8-2)
1
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans are an absolute tear right now. So impressive that it has continued with Derrick Henry out.
(7-2)
2
3
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys are so deep, so talented. That receiver corps is something else. They might be the class of the NFC.
(8-2)
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers back on track following Aaron Rodgers return. What a shock.
(8-2)
4
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
When does Kyler come back? Not soon enough.
(6-3)
5
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills better keep it up. Pats are breathing down their necks in the AFC East.
(6-3)
6
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs have lost two straight. Doubt Brady at your own peril.
(7-3)
7
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
The more superstars they add, the worse the Rams look. P.S. Losing Robert Woods was a huge deal.
(6-3)
8
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Losing to Miami doesn’t help Lamar’s MVP case.
(6-4)
9
4
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Was that beat down in Vegas the time this sleeping giant woke up?
(6-4)
10
5
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
The Patriots are red hot coming into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night.
(5-4)
11
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans suddenly struggling to find winning form without an established starting quarterback. What a shock.


(5-4)
12
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts have lost three of four, leaving the AFC West wide freaking open.
(5-4)
13
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders got owned by Kansas City. All these personnel losses are starting to add up and wear the Silver and Black down.
(5-4)
14
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati had a bye week to figure out how to keep the season from spiraling.
(5-3-1)
15
3
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Losing a quarterback late in the week may result in nearly losing to the Lions.
(5-5)
16
6
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
What a return for Cam Newton. Now he’s prepping to be the starter? Sometimes the headlines write themselves.
(5-5)
17
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Falcons fans wish the Browns could’ve put up a better fight against their next opponent. Instead, the Pats got to rest their starters down the stretch.
(5-5)
18
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Colts have won two straight against the Jags and Jets. Wake us when they beat someone of real substance.
(4-5)
19
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Mike Zimmer took a call from Deion Sanders during a press conference. After a big win, you can do whatever you want.
(4-5)
20
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
49ers finally looked like the team many expected to be an NFC contender. Is it too late to turn things around? P.S. Kyle Shanahan OWNS the Rams. Owns them.
(5-5)
21
4
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Broncos fall right back to their level after that crazy win in Dallas. This team’s a long way from being good.
(4-5)
22
4
FALCONS
The Dirty Birds must move on quickly after lopsided loss to Dallas. The Patriots are on deck.
(3-6)
23
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Russell came back. Sure didn’t look ready.
(4-6)
24
2
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts is starting to show Philly fans something.
(3-6)
25
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears need to keep giving their young first-round quarterback experience in hopes that this one’s better than the last.
(3-6)
26
1
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Chase Young’s out for the year. Injuries stink.
(3-7)
27
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are back in the Tua business. Just like they have been all along. (Insert eye roll emoji here).
(3-6)
28
3
Giants_table
New York Giants
Big Blue goes down after a bye, as the cellar dwellars surge.
(2-7)
29
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Remember way back when, like two weeks ago, when Mike White was a conquering hero. Yeah. Me neither.
(2-7)
30
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Memes of Urban Meyers looking distraught over Jaguars futility are getting funnier and funnier. And, more and more frequent.
(1-8)
31
Texans_table
Houston Texans
The Texans were surely rooting for the Lions on Sunday. After all, they need a little help to lock down that No. 1 pick.
(0-8-1)
32
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
0-16-1 just doesn’t same impact as 0-17. If you’re going to lose a lot, at least be the best at it.
