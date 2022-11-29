NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Videos Tackle machine Rashaan Evans is mic'd up against the Washington Commanders | Wired

Videos Arthur Smith: "There's a risk every time we make a play call" | Press Conferences

Videos Breaking down Falcons final drive vs. Commanders, state of NFC South

Videos Falcons' top plays vs. Commanders Week 12 | Highlights

Videos Tyler Allgeier on physicality of run game, 'finishing' games | Press conference

Videos Grady Jarrett: 'It wasn't enough' | Press conference

Videos Rashaan Evans on defenses' performance during 'physical game' with Commanders | Press conference

Videos Jake Matthews: We just need to 'fix the little things' | Press conference

Videos Arnold Ebiketie: 'We've still got a lot left to accomplish' | Press conference

Videos Drew Dalman reflects on offensive performance against Commanders | Press conference

Videos Marcus Mariota on opportunities and getting back on track | Press Conferences

Videos Arthur Smith postgame press conference | Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Videos Every Olamide Zaccheaus catch in 91-yard game Week 12 | Highlights

Videos Extended Highlights | Falcons vs. Commanders | Week 12

Videos Mariota gets back up from ground for 45-yard completion to Zaccheaus

Videos Allgeier powers through Washington's D for 5-yard third-down conversion

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson's shifty moves net 21 yards on crafty run

Videos Mykal Walker looks like Heinicke's intended WR on INT for Falcons

Videos Olamide Zaccheaus twists around to catch Mariota's 23-yard sideline loft

Videos MyCole Pruitt couldn't possibly be more WIDE-OPEN to catch Mariota's touchdown pass

Videos Drake London scoops up low pass from Mariota for 22 yards

Videos Falcons bring families of fallen heroes on road game trip

Videos The #FantasyFootballMovie premiere

Videos NFC South vs. NFC East | Falcons vs. Commanders | Hype

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson is mic'd up and breaking records

Videos Falcons players fed 1,500 families in need for Thanksgiving

Videos Grady Jarrett speaks on 'battle for playoff spots' | Press Conference

Videos Marcus Mariota speaks on 'playing in this meaningful time of the year' | Press Conference

Videos Atlanta Falcons bounce back in key NFC victory over Chicago Bears | On The Rise

Videos Charles London speaks on quarterback room | Press Conferences

Videos Arthur Smith: 'It's a big game for both teams, and we're excited to be a part of it.' | Press Conferences

Videos What Falcons win over Bears means for Commanders & Patterson sets new record | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos How the Falcons defense continues to get to the quarterback | Film Review

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on the growth of the team | Press Conference

Videos 'GMFB' award Week 11 game ball: RB Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record for most kickoff returns for TD

Videos Abdullah Anderson speaks on working together | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Recapping Cordarrelle Patterson's record-breaking performance, defensive stand in win over Chicago Bears | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Tyler Allgeier speaks on the big win post game | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Rashaan Evans speaks successful keys that lead to the win | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears