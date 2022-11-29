NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

We've seen some recent slips by top NFL teams. Not so in Week 12. The league's elites held serve as we head towards the home stretch, except for a hiccup by Baltimore against a Jacksonville team that can look good at times.
We're seeing improvement by some, regression by others and, as always, tons of close finishes. The Falcons were involved in another one Sunday in Washington and ended up on the wrong side of it. Tampa Bay's perplexing struggles continue, which has kept the NFC South tight and the Falcons still in the hunt.
Let's take a look at the league as a whole, where so much of the power teams, outside the Bay Area, reside in the east:
