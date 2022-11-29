NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Falcons and Bucs super close in NFC South, league overall

Nov 28, 2022 at 11:23 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

We've seen some recent slips by top NFL teams. Not so in Week 12. The league's elites held serve as we head towards the home stretch, except for a hiccup by Baltimore against a Jacksonville team that can look good at times.

RELATED CONTENT:

We're seeing improvement by some, regression by others and, as always, tons of close finishes. The Falcons were involved in another one Sunday in Washington and ended up on the wrong side of it. Tampa Bay's perplexing struggles continue, which has kept the NFC South tight and the Falcons still in the hunt.

Let's take a look at the league as a whole, where so much of the power teams, outside the Bay Area, reside in the east:

(10-1)
1
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
They ran for how many yards? 332? That O-Line's legit.
(9-2)
2
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Tori thinks K.C.'s the best. I think the Eagles are. I'm back on power rankings. Only reason for the switch.
(8-2)
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Vikes are tough. And built for a winter run.
(8-3)
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Tua's a legit MVP candidate. Good for him.
(8-3)
5
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Had to pull a rabbitt out of a hat to beat Detroit. It's hard being the favorite sometimes.
(6-4)
6
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Best defense in the game. Hands down.
(8-3)
7
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas is a team you don't want to see in the postseason.
(7-4)
8
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals are playing like this without Ja'Marr Chase?!?
(7-4)
9
3
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson might wanna stay of social media after losses. Just a thought.
(7-4)
10
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Y'all see Mike White's stat line? My goodness. Zach Wilson might be on the bench for a while.
(7-4)
11
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Cincy shut Derrick Henry down. Titans are in trouble when that happens.
(7-5)
12
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Falcons fans wish Daron Payne would've kept his hand down.
(6-5)
13
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
'Hawks better figure out how to stop the run before a great season spirals.
(6-5)
14
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Juustin Herbert's going to have to do it all himself. Literally.
(7-4)
15
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
Giants fans offer the harshest critique of these power rankings. Don't mind. Love the feedback. I might not be as wrong about the team as Big Blue fans think.
(6-5)
16
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
If I'm going to drop a team that only scored three points, I have to give the team that held them to three points a boost.
(5-6)
17
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Keep waiting for the light bulb to go on. Maybe it won't. Maybe it will.
(5-7)
18
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Gotta finish better. Plain and simple.
(4-7)
19
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Detroit's on the right track. They battle like heck.
(4-7)
20
9
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence looked like a No. 1 pick against Balitmore
(4-7)
21
9
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs is gonna get PAID.
(4-7)
22
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers are better with TJ Watt back. Huh. Go figure.
(4-7-1)
23
5
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Maybe, just maybe, they should've left well enough alone.
(4-7)
24
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Jacoby Brissett went out on a high note.
(4-8)
25
5
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
No. It's not time to see Jordan Love. If one of the greatest ever can play, he plays.
(4-8)
26
5
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals paid tons of money to talents who aren't playing too well. Whoops.
(4-8)
27
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
That loss to SF was the first time in 332 games the Saints had been shut out. Impressive streak. Awful showing to snap it.


(3-8)
28
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
The Super Bowl champs are 3-8?!?
(3-9)
29
3
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
The Bears without Justin Fields might (key word: might) be worse than the Texans. Maybe not, but it's close.
(4-8)
30
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
These days, beating the Broncos is like landing on a free space.
(3-8)
31
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Read a stat that Russell Wilson has fewer TD passes than Carson, who has been benched. Looked it up. True story.
(1-9-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Lovie Smith has likely added a few more gray hairs to that big ol' beard after all these loses.
kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons get win vs. Chicago Bears, but Bears overall record only rises Atlanta up the rankings slightly.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson bring Vikings up, while Josh Allen, Bills drop a bit

Falcons sink a bit after Panthers loss in Carolina

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

See where Falcons end up after close loss to Chargers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs stay on top, Tom Brady, Bucs and Aaron Rodgers, Packers drop after bad losses

Falcons take a small dip after loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Falcons move on up following big win over 49ers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Jalen Hurts keeps Eagles on top, Josh Allen has Bills rolling and Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll give Giants street cred

See where Falcons land after close loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles flying behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs rise after beating Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers makes Packers go up

Falcons on the way up after victory over Cleveland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Dolphins shoot to the top after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, Trevor Lawrence helps Jaguars roar while Jalen Hurts' Eagles soar

See how Falcons stack up after beating the Seahawks on Sunday

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

See where the Falcons rank after Week 2 loss to Rams

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

See where the Falcons rank after Week 1 action

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

What Arthur Smith said about key Marcus Mariota interception at end of loss to Washington Commanders

Bair Mail: On 2nd-and-goal interception vs. Commanders, Marcus Mariota and Drake London

Inside Tori's Notebook: The one word that kept coming up after loss to Washington Commanders

Advertising