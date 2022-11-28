Bair Mail: On 2nd-and-goal interception vs. Commanders, Marcus Mariota and Drake London

Zackery Goodnight from Dallas, Tex.

Just read Tori's article on when does unfortunate become unacceptable. I think this as a whole is how many Falcon fans have been feeling. From the outside looking in, we obviously see things different because you guys interact with the players and coaches constantly. We at home usually can only see the final product on the field. I think this is why so often we call for Mariota to be benched. In Tori's article she points to unfortunate events. Most are at the hands of Mariota. Not all. It's a team sport. And I don't think Mariota had a bad game against Washington, but at what point is it time to just move on at the most prolific position on the field? We have now seen the Jets do the same thing and have at least one week of good results. The team needs a change obviously.

Bair: I won't rehash the entire argument for staying the course at quarterback. The condensed version is this: There's a ton Mariota does well pre-snap, plus his athleticism and threat as a rusher bring a lot of positives to the run game. That's part of the give-and-take with him. He makes some spectacular plays. He misses some golden opportunities. And we don't really know how Desmond Ridder is doing.

That's the set up. In my opinion, I don't think we see Ridder unless the Falcons are completely out of playoff contention. Right now, they're just a half-game back in a lackluster NFC South. I think (I don't know) they're going to stay the course with Mariota as the best chance to win. He didn't play terrible at Washington, but he wasn't great. While you can fault him for some throws, 95 percent of quarterbacks go down early in that drive. He finds a way to get up and make a great play to Olamide Zaccheaus.