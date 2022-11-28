Bair Mail: On 2nd-and-goal interception vs. Commanders, Marcus Mariota and Drake London

Nov 28, 2022 at 02:06 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

I love asking for mailbag questions in the instant replay. You get such passionate responses right after a game. That's great to see how much Falcons fans care following a win or a loss.

RELATED CONTENT:

They can center around a few controversial moments; they were both clear and present after a difficult 19-14 loss to the Washington Commanders.

That second-and-goal pick is obvious. Marcus Mariota's always a feature player. Drake London is, too, especially after relatively low numbers even with Kyle Pitts unavailable. Let's touch on those topics in this Monday aftermath edition of Bair Mail:

Tim West from Lexington, Tenn.

I know you will get a ton of emails about the 2nd and goal interception, but I have to ask why you would throw in that spot? You have run effectively and best case you score leaving Washington a minute to score a field goal and worse case the pass is incomplete which stops the clock or what actually happened which is an interception. I just can't understand the thought process.

Bair: You're right, Tim. I got dozens of questions on this 2nd-and-goal play. It's mostly about run vs. pass. I don't love those debates. I agree, though, that it seemed like the Falcons probably could've gained four yards over three downs, with the way the offensive line was playing and with how varied and confusing the Falcons rushing attack can be.

The Commanders knew a run was an option, and pass there was a change-up. The play design was good, with a high percentage pass to a reliable target.

The important part here is to listen to what Arthur Smith said postgame for insight.

"I'm not gonna give the scheme," Smith said. "We had a wide-open look. They made a play. Ball tipped and it bounced up there and the guy got up under it. You can like it all you want, it was open. But they had a say and they made a play."

The look told Mariota where to go with the ball. After watching the play several times, the latter seems to be the case. And Cordarrelle Patterson was open. Would've been an easy pitch and catch without the tipped ball. Chris Lindstrom blocked Daron Payne well. The guy just got a hand up. Maybe, if we're being nit-picky, maybe a little loftier and a bit more of a leading throw may have helped but, in Mariota's defense, Payne's hand went up really late. After he had thrown the ball. There was a clear window. Until there wasn't.

If the play works Smith and Mariota are heroes. It didn't, so they're taking heat. Such is life for a head coach and quarterback, who are judged on results over individual performance.

Zackery Goodnight from Dallas, Tex.

Just read Tori's article on when does unfortunate become unacceptable. I think this as a whole is how many Falcon fans have been feeling. From the outside looking in, we obviously see things different because you guys interact with the players and coaches constantly. We at home usually can only see the final product on the field. I think this is why so often we call for Mariota to be benched. In Tori's article she points to unfortunate events. Most are at the hands of Mariota. Not all. It's a team sport. And I don't think Mariota had a bad game against Washington, but at what point is it time to just move on at the most prolific position on the field? We have now seen the Jets do the same thing and have at least one week of good results. The team needs a change obviously.

Bair: I won't rehash the entire argument for staying the course at quarterback. The condensed version is this: There's a ton Mariota does well pre-snap, plus his athleticism and threat as a rusher bring a lot of positives to the run game. That's part of the give-and-take with him. He makes some spectacular plays. He misses some golden opportunities. And we don't really know how Desmond Ridder is doing.

That's the set up. In my opinion, I don't think we see Ridder unless the Falcons are completely out of playoff contention. Right now, they're just a half-game back in a lackluster NFC South. I think (I don't know) they're going to stay the course with Mariota as the best chance to win. He didn't play terrible at Washington, but he wasn't great. While you can fault him for some throws, 95 percent of quarterbacks go down early in that drive. He finds a way to get up and make a great play to Olamide Zaccheaus.

And, to answer Fisher Fair's question about needing to see Ridder in meaningful games, I don't think that's it. It's about seeing him operate the offense and make plays under pressure. That can come in any contest. Again, if we see Ridder at all, it won't be right now.

Darrell McDowell from Jonesboro, Ga.

What stood out to me AGAIN is that Drake London seems to be a forgot piece … Seems to me that, if you draft a 1st round WR that he would be more involved. What is your opinion about London not being more involved?

Bair: Drake London had two receptions on three targets against Washington, the same target count he had against Chicago the week prior and half the throws of when Kyle Pitts completed a game fully healthy.

One point Arthur Smith made in his Monday press conference: London is the primary target quite often, but that doesn't mean he's going to get the ball. Sometimes coverage focuses on him with added safety help. That should open up opportunities for others. Smith said that's what happened on the 45-yard play by Olamide Zaccheaus.

London had a drop near the line of scrimmage and a spectacular catch downfield secure by the fingertips on Sunday. I'm not super into debating target share, but throws to a talent like that are low. He has gained respect and is certainly being covered by several or schemed against but, if I could pick anyone on the Falcons to target with a 50/50 ball or a low-percentage pass, London's the guy. He's tough, plays big and is super competitive.

London benefits from having other top targets available, but I would like to see him more active. I liked the designed run to him. There are shorter routes designed to get him involved, but he's a deep threat and a catch-and-run target. We haven't seen much of those. Though, if those attempts end in a turnover, folks will be pissed. Gotta pick the right moments in a scheme that's so run-heavy but, to your point, there should be more moments.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's mailbag.

Game Photos | Week 12 Falcons at Commanders

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders during Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders players pray together after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 69

Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders players pray together after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. #72 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. #72 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap with Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest #22 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap with Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest #22 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 and outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 react after a penalty during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 and outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 react after a penalty during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap with Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest #22 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 jersey swap with Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest #22 after their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react after a turnover during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and wide receiver Drake London #5 react after a turnover during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after an interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after an interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 returns an interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 returns an interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 intercepts a pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 intercepts a pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 tumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 tumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 is seen during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 is seen during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 69

General view of fans during the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 69

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 69

Atlanta Falcons players celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts after a play during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts after a play during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 69

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrate after a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrate after a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 69

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 69

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 69

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 talks with Washington Commanders punter Tress Way #5 prior to their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 talks with Washington Commanders punter Tress Way #5 prior to their game at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 takes the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 takes the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 69

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 69

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 warm up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 69

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 warm up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 69

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 69

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On signs of offensive improvement, Cordarrelle Patterson and Falcons RBs, Arnold Ebiketie and more

We also discuss Casey Hayward and John FitzPatrick in this Friday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, analyzing Terry Fontenot's roster, playoff prospects and Damien Williams

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and 2022 NFL Draft class, Desmond Ridder and more

We also discuss prospect of fortifying offensive line in this Tuesday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On what Arthur Smith said about Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Falcons long-term vision and more

We also discuss how Atlanta can get back on track after losing three of last four games

news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie and the Falcons pass rush, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, and more

We also discuss the Falcons upcoming schedule and finding defensive help in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Ta'Quon Graham, Rashad Fenton and more

We also discuss prospect of Falcons adding more defensive help in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London's value, Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

We look at how carries might get distributed whenever Patterson returns in this Friday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Calvin Ridley, Rashad Fenton and Terry Fontenot's activity at the NFL trade deadline

We also discuss the Falcons' recent uptick in explosive plays allowed

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Falcons position atop NFC South, Robert Quinn and NFL trade deadline

Plus we point you to an in-depth look at Drake London, Kyle Pitts performance this season in this Friday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot as buyer, seller at NFL trade deadline, 2023 free agency, Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson

We also look at the state of the Falcons secondary heading into Panthers game

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith and Falcons passing game, Kyle Pitts and Drake London, plus Desmond Ridder

We focus on the Falcons passing game in this Monday mailbag

Top News

What Arthur Smith said about key Marcus Mariota interception at end of loss to Washington Commanders

Bair Mail: On 2nd-and-goal interception vs. Commanders, Marcus Mariota and Drake London

Inside Tori's Notebook: The one word that kept coming up after loss to Washington Commanders

Bair: Falcons must find one-score magic, finish better to be legit playoff contender

Advertising