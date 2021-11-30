NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Remember when the Rams looked invincible? Or when the 49ers were dead to rights?

What about when the Falcons were totally out of it after two straight losses? Remember when the Saints won a game?

Yeah. Me neither.

That's how bonkers this NFL season has become. To borrow a phrase from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, these "week-to-week narratives" wouldn't hold up in court.

This league is so fun when it twists and turns like this, especially with wide-open races in both conferences that should make for a chaotic month of December.

That's why I'll warn, for the billionth straight week, that you'll see wild swings in the power rankings as teams go up and down on a seesaw that is this season.

Let's take a look at how this hierarchy shakes out heading into Week 13.

(9-2)
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t shoot down Oklahoma rumors when asked about them. That’s a move straight out of the college football coach playbook. The man wants a raise from his current club.
(8-3)
2
4
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette has four total touchdowns in the Bucs’ latest win, with Tom Brady just chillin’. They can beat you in so many ways.
(9-3)
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
This is normally the space for a good Aaron Rodgers quip. How about we just bow down to Devante Adams this time. Best receiver in the game.
(8-4)
4
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
The Pats just keep on winning. As Bill Belichick is known to do.
(8-3)
5
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
This seems too high for Baltimore, but they just keep winning. Even after Lamar Jackson throws 100 interceptions.
(7-4)
6
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Only a bye can slow the Chiefs resurgence.
(7-4)
7
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Among all the top teams taking a recent tumble, Cowboys seem best equipped to rebound quickly.
(7-4)
8
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Nobody else will do it? Then I’ll say it. The Bengals are legit.
(7-4)
9
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
After the Von Miller trade, the Rams social media folks posted a photo of Teddy KGB from “Rounders” going all-in. Maybe they knew how that movie ended. Teddy lost.
(8-4)
10
6
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
No Julio. No. Derrick. No. A.J. No wonder they’ve struggled recently.
(7-4)
11
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Sitting behind the Patriots in the AFC East. As they (mostly) have been since Jim Kelly was in the league.
(6-5)
12
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Nobody has star players get hurt more than the 49ers. Now Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner are down. Can Kyle Shanahan keep the hot streak going anyway?
(6-6)
13
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Really seems like the Colts have it figured out. What a turnaround from a terrible start to the season.
(6-5)
14
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Renfrow is a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. Even Clemson fans couldn’t have predicted that.
(6-5)
15
7
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Every time it seems like time to count Denver out, they do something wacky and totally redeem themselves.
(6-4)
16
6
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Whatever the Chargers problem is, it isn’t their superstar quarterback.
(5-6)
17
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin Cook, one of the NFL’s most entertaining players, gets carted off with a shoulder issue. Injuries stink.
(6-6)
18
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The Browns have no intention of benching Baker. No duh.
(5-5-1)
19
3
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Getting whooped like that by Cincinnati might get the Steelers kicked out of the AFC North.
(4-7)
20
3
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Suwanee’s Taylor Heinicke reppin’ the ATL well.
(5-7)
21
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey is done for the year. Injuries stink.
(5-6)
22
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Remember all the nice things recently said about Jalen Hurts? Philly fan has already forgotten.
(5-6)
23
1
FALCONS
Falcons are playing meaningful December in Arthur Smith’s first year. That’s progress.
(5-6)
24
7
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints are in a...Free...Fall.


(5-7)
25
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
It’s almost worse that the Dolphins are surging now. A preseason playoff pick probably figured it out too late.
(4-7)
26
Giants_table
New York Giants
Fire Jason Garrett and win a game. Do that every week and the Giants will be good, and Joe Judge will be coaching by himself.
(3-9)
27
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
I’m just old enough to remember when the Seahawks played like this every year.
(4-7)
28
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears apparently don’t like firing a coach during the season. Procrastinators.
(3-8)
29
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Zach Wilson threw an interception off a teammate’s back. And still won. What’s down is up.
(2-9)
30
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Lost to the Jets. The No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick is right in their grasp. Yay?!?
(2-9)
31
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Saw the Jaguars up close. That’s not a good team in Jacksonville. The most interesting thing about their product: the crazies who get in the TIAA Bank Stadium swimming pools on Thanksgiving weekend. I guess the Polar Bear club likes the Jags.
(0-10-1)
32
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Another golden opportunity to get a win, against Chicago this time, goes awry. Makes you wonder if they think finishing with a zero in the win-loss column means it’s a perfect season. No. No, it does not.
