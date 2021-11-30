NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Remember when the Rams looked invincible? Or when the 49ers were dead to rights?
What about when the Falcons were totally out of it after two straight losses? Remember when the Saints won a game?
Yeah. Me neither.
RELATED CONTENT:
That's how bonkers this NFL season has become. To borrow a phrase from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, these "week-to-week narratives" wouldn't hold up in court.
This league is so fun when it twists and turns like this, especially with wide-open races in both conferences that should make for a chaotic month of December.
That's why I'll warn, for the billionth straight week, that you'll see wild swings in the power rankings as teams go up and down on a seesaw that is this season.
Let's take a look at how this hierarchy shakes out heading into Week 13.