NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

There are some teams who have been down and recently out surging towards the top of the NFL. Both New York teams come to mind, with the Giants and Jets showing us something as we enter the season's second half. Then there are the Packers and Rams, doing the opposite despite hefty investments in big-name quarterbacks and top defensive stars.
Also, what's going on with the Raiders and Colts, teams with high expectations that have fallen flat?
The NFC South is still super competitive, with the Falcons and Buccaneers at 4-5. The Vikings, by contrast, have a seemingly insurmountable lead in their division.
There were plenty of interesting results coming out of Week 9, so let's see how these NFL Power Rankings shake out heading into Week 10:
