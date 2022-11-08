NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

See where Falcons end up after close loss to Chargers

Nov 07, 2022 at 11:35 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

There are some teams who have been down and recently out surging towards the top of the NFL. Both New York teams come to mind, with the Giants and Jets showing us something as we enter the season's second half. Then there are the Packers and Rams, doing the opposite despite hefty investments in big-name quarterbacks and top defensive stars.

Also, what's going on with the Raiders and Colts, teams with high expectations that have fallen flat?

The NFC South is still super competitive, with the Falcons and Buccaneers at 4-5. The Vikings, by contrast, have a seemingly insurmountable lead in their division.

There were plenty of interesting results coming out of Week 9, so let's see how these NFL Power Rankings shake out heading into Week 10:

(8-0)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts for MVP.
(6-2)
2
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Or maybe Pat Mahomes for MVP.
(6-2)
3
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Wait. Josh Allen threw it 70 yards AFTER his elbow injury?!?
(7-1)
4
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins should patent "You like that?!?" Put that catchphrase on a t-shirt.
(6-2)
5
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Mike McCarthy's going back to Green Bay with a much better team than the one he'll be facing.
(6-3)
6
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Every week, Tua's stat line is unreal.
(6-3)
7
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson does one jaw-dropping thing per game. At least.
(5-4)
8
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
When the Bengals are hummin', they're fun to watch. And nearly impossible to beat.
(6-3)
9
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III is le-git.
(6-3)
10
3
Jets_table
New York Jets
Followed Quinnen Williams throughout the pre-draft process. Great dude. Thrilled to see him playing so well.
(5-3)
11
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Defense and coaching: A-plus. Gotta get that QB situation worked out.
(6-2)
12
3
Giants_table
New York Giants
Giants are 6-2 and in THIRD place in their division. Wow.
(4-4)
13
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
So talented. So inconsistent. Still in wait-and-see mode with this group.
(5-3)
14
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Will they ever get healthy enough to reach top form?
(5-4)
15
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Pats have beat one good team. One. Jury's still out.
(4-5)
16
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Still took tons of opponent miscues to complete a comeback over the Rams. Still not sold on a talented, underwhelming team (right now).
(4-5)
17
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
That Chargers game was there for the taking. Gotta capitalize on those opportunities.
(3-5)
18
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns are feeling better after a win of CIN and a bye, but they've got a brutal stretch ahead.
(3-5)
19
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams don't look right. For the first time, I wonder if they can recover.
(4-5)
20
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Commanders blew a huge fourth-quarter lead. Still have a long ways to go.
(3-6)
21
9
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
That Saints offense is scufflin'.


(3-6)
22
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Rarely has such positivity come from a loss, but it's clear Justin Fields is starting to figure it out.
(3-6)
23
23
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Big jump after beating Vegas only because so many other teams are playing truly awful football. Jags are still suspect.
(2-6)
24
7
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions showed us something against Green Bay. Can they build on the positive result??
(3-6)
25
4
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers is throwing red-zone INTs. Rashan Gary tore his ACL. Packers are in a spiral.
(3-5)
26
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
And now they've traded Bradley Chubb. Season that started with so much promise can't get much worse.
(2-6)
27
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt's on the way back?? Yay. Love watching the elites work.
(3-6)
28
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Saw a stat that no team has led for fewer minutes this season than the Cardinals. That tracks.
(3-5-1)
29
6
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich walked the plank and was replaced by [checks notes] Jeff Saturday?!?
(2-7)
30
3
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Falcons could see P.J., Baker or Sam, or all three, on a short week.
(2-6)
31
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Blew a 17-0 lead. For the third time this season!!
(1-6-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Texans are bad, and now they have a Brandin Cooks problem. Yuck.
