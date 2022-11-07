Inside Tori's Notebook: Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier's powerful performance overshadowed in Chargers loss

"Why did the Falcons get away from the run in the second half?"

I can't count how many times I was asked this question once the game ended. So. Many. Times.

Now that we're 24 hours beyond the game's start, I have an answer for you. And guess what? You're probably not going to like it. Why? Because the Falcons didn't go away from the run. They didn't go away from it at all.

Of the 30 plays the Falcons ran in the second half, 20 were designed runs. More so, those 20 runs accumulated just over 100 rushing yards to get the Falcons to their 201 total rushing yards on the day.

So, I hate to break it to you, but the Falcons running the ball was not the problem in the second half. And no, they did not go away from it. The actual problem here is two fold: 1) The Falcons only had three total offensive plays in the fourth quarter, and 2) When they did throw the ball in the second half, they were productive doing so only 50 percent of the time.

Atlanta threw the ball 10 times in the second half. Five of those 10 targets came up incomplete. And though Falcons receivers did have 71 receiving yards in the third and fourth quarter, one of those five catches ended with the Drake London strip fumble.

I've written this before and I'll write it again: The problem of the 2022 Falcons offense is not in the volume of which they are throwing the ball, but the execution when they do.

And I know what you're thinking: Tori, if that's the case why did they throw the ball twice in their final drive in the fourth quarter? Why not run it three times in a row? I actually asked Marcus Mariota that same question, particularly what happened on that second down incompletion to Kyle Pitts.

Here's his answer: