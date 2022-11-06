Bair: 'Every game matters': Missed opportunity vs. Chargers hurts Falcons' NFC South quest 

Atlanta must do better in winnable games down stretch if they're to win their division

Nov 06, 2022 at 06:44 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA – The NFC South is tightly packed. Expect it to remain so into the winter.

Parity reigns in a division without a clear frontrunner, suggesting the title will be won by the thinnest of margins. It could come down to a single victory. Maybe even a tiebreaker.

That's why, when you have an opportunity to get a win, securing it is essential.

Nobody's perfect. Sometimes it just isn't your Sunday, due to a bad matchup or injury situation or both, as the Falcons experienced in Cincinnati. Sometimes the furious comebacks don't pan out, like what the Falcons went through in Week 2 against the L.A. Rams.

There are some games, however, that are ripe for the picking. Sunday's game against the L.A. Chargers was one.

The Falcons run game was on point. The defense faced a Chargers attack with just one healthy skill player of note and did well, at times, affecting the passer and stopping the run. They weathered a second-quarter storm, established a third-quarter lead and had opportunities to finish this tight game off.

Couldn't get the job done. Couldn't convert a long-distance field goal. Couldn't connect on deep pass plays when they were available and desperately needed. Couldn't get a defensive stop when it was mandatory setting up a last-second field goal that created separation and a 20-17 Chargers win.

"It's a tough pill to swallow but I believe in our guys," safety Richie Grant said. "That's one that got away. But I believe in our guys and am confident we'll do better if we're put in that situation again."

They'll need to moving forward. If they don't, opportunities missed will be why this team is on the outside looking in. I know it's Week 10, but let's call it like it is. The Falcons are playoff contenders. They have a chance to win this division if they can find some consistency and start stacking wins. After how they've played to this point, this team is capable of competing for the postseason.

Will they get there? Time will tell.

We're at a juncture here where actions are magnified when a race is this close. This was an opportunity to get a win stay out front in the division, maybe even create more separation. That's why this individual opportunity missed stings a little bit.

"Every game matters," receiver Olamide Zaccheaus said. "The more I get experience in this league, the more that rings true. Especially games moving toward the end of the season. They matter a lot. We have to keep doing what we're doing and be better in critical situations."

The Falcons were excellent in one-score games last year. 7-2, in fact. They're 3-4 in this year, with a big fourth-quarter lead lost to New Orleans in the season opener. They'd certainly like that one back. Though proceedings were less dramatic, I would put this Chargers contest into that category.

"More times than not, the game's going to come down to one possession," Zaccheaus said. "That's when you've got to find ways to make plays and moments that turn the game in our favor. We didn't do that enough, and the Chargers did."

There's no time to spend focused on regrets, or what could've or should've happened in Week 9. Why? Week 10 is virtually upon us. The Falcons will play at Carolina on Thursday night, in a crucial NFC South matchup.

Every game matters. Every division game matters more. Moving on and playing well against the Panthers is as important as anything, especially on a short week. As Grady Jarrett often says, can't let one loss become two.

Grant agrees.

"We can't linger too long," the second-year safety said. "We have a big division game ahead on Thursday night. And it's a must win."

Game Photos | Week 9 Falcons vs Chargers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 9.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 99

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 99

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 99

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 99

Scenes from the Dirty Birds March before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
(L-R) Actors Jonathan Majors and Joe Jonas from the movie Devotion on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 99

(L-R) Actors Jonathan Majors and Joe Jonas from the movie Devotion on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 99

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field for warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 greet the cast of the film Devotion prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 greet the cast of the film Devotion prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and running back Avery Williams #35 warm up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 99

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Devotion cast pulls the train horn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 99

The Devotion cast pulls the train horn before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The National Anthem Singer sings before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 99

The National Anthem Singer sings before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 99

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 99

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a sack during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrate after a sack during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 kicks off during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 99

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 kicks off during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 hits the quarterback as he passes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 hits the quarterback as he passes during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 sacks the quarterback during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 99

Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 99

The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 99

Salute to Service tribute during halftime during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl Moore/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 99

The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 99

The American Flag is presented on the field during half time during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 99

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks to the locker room at halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks to the locker room at halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 99

Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 99

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 99

Fans cheer during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after an interception by safety Richie Grant #27 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after an interception by safety Richie Grant #27 during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after an interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after an interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 line up during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 99

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 line up during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a carry during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 recovers a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 recovers a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 runs after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 runs after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 99

Fans react during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 is seen after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 is seen after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 99

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 talks with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert #10 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel #20 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 talks with Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel #20 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 talks with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter #1 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 99

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 talks with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter #1 after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF_2022_Red-Helmet-Retail-Collection-1920x1080

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

'He should never hang his head down': What Arthur Smith and Ta'Quon Graham said about late fourth quarter fumble

news

Finding the root of Falcons issues in loss to Los Angeles Chargers

What was the difference in the Falcons Week 9 loss? Defensive and offensive captains say it had to do with what they weren't able to do in critical down situations.

news

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons clash with L.A. Chargers

Falcons lose 20-17 on last-second field goal, drop below .500

news

Falcons inactives: Atlanta announces list prior to hosting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

Erik Harris was listed as questionable on Friday with an ankle injury. His status is updated.

news

Cordarrelle Patterson activated off IR among flurry of Falcons roster moves

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson placed on injured reserve with knee injury

news

Five things to watch as Falcons host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

The Chargers will be without some of their top offensive weapons on Sunday. How does this affect what the Falcons can do in the secondary?

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing potential offensive line shakeup ahead of Week 9 face off vs. Chargers

Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Who slots into his spot at left guard?

news

Falcons injury report: Two Falcons starters ruled out of Week 9 contest vs. L.A. Chargers

Safety Erik Harris was designated as questionable for Sunday's game

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London's value, Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

We look at how carries might get distributed whenever Patterson returns in this Friday mailbag

news

Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Expert Picks

The Falcons will clash against a stout Los Angeles Chargers team at home

news

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota as a runner and the Falcons balanced rushing attack

We dive deep into the numbers produced by Atlanta's highly-ranked run game heading into Week 9 clash with L.A. Chargers

Top News

'He should never hang his head down': What Arthur Smith and Ta'Quon Graham said about late fourth quarter fumble

Bair: 'Every game matters': Missed opportunity vs. Chargers hurts Falcons' NFC South quest

Finding the root of Falcons issues in loss to Los Angeles Chargers

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons clash with L.A. Chargers

Advertising