Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Ta'Quon Graham, Rashad Fenton and more

The Falcons are fresh off a tough loss to the L.A. Chargers but must move on quickly to a Thursday night affair that Richie Grant called a "must-win."

It's super important, that's for sure, within the context of a tight NFC South race. It would be a huge win within the division and set the Falcons up for a push heading down the stretch.

So let's get right to this Monday Bair Mail, where we try to alleviate some misconceptions about Marcus Mariota, while keeping a critical eye on his performance, put Ta'Quon Graham's impact in proper perspective and discuss what Rashad Fenton can give to the secondary, plus some thoughts on the Falcons making more roster additions.

Buc Maull from Atlanta, Ga.

Bair…I understand your stance on Mariota as the Starter and the Teams push for a playoff birth, but at What point does Mariota become accountable for his inaccurate throws…over or under throwing, taking Shots down the Field? ( I was at the game and there were a few Big shots to Pitts that were over thrown) Also…How do we know that Ridder DOESN'T give us a Better chance to win if we haven't seen him given the opportunity to, in an NFL regular season game?

Bair: Let's address a few things about Marcus Mariota that Buc and others have brought up. First off, the passing game has to be better. It doesn't have to be great, but it has to give a bit more than it has and come up in big moments. There were plays yesterday the Falcons had to have and just weren't able to execute. That played a major role in a winnable game ending up as a loss.

In terms of accountability, Mariota is accountable and always looks inward first. He was asked five questions in his Sunday press conference, which you can watch below. He took blame for mistakes answering the four critical asks. He said he had to give Kyle Pitts a better ball on that late deep shot.

He said, "it's on me," referring to the second-quarter lull, the need to be better on third downs and overall inconsistencies.

In terms of Ridder, it's the great unknown, which is what makes him so intriguing to some. What if you're wrong, and the Falcons are worse with Ridder right now, it costs them some more winnable games and the team falls out of the playoff race. Is that a risk you're willing to take. I'm not.