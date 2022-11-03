Falcons Daily: Analyzing state of Falcons secondary following recent injuries, NFL trade deadline moves

Fenton has worked with Falcons secondary coach Jon Hoke before, during shared time together at South Carolina. Pees also knows his previous defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, well after working with him in the past.

I know [Spagnuolo] because he coached for me at Baltimore as my secondary coach," Pees said. "So there are similarities in some things. It's also nice to know someone like that who you can call and ask about [Fenton] and ask about his best attributes, what he does well and what he needs to work on and so forth.

"…You have to get him familiar with what we call things and we have to get familiar with what he can do, so you don't put him in a tough spot right now. You can't crash course the whole of what we've done in 15 weeks in two days. You also don't want to overload them, because then they're thinking about what they're supposed to be doing while the guy runs by him."

Taken over a longer stretch, however, adding Fenton could be of real benefit to the cornerback corps. There's no timetable for Hayward's return, meaning Fenton could provide quality injury protection or push Hall for a starting spot after Terrell comes back.

The overall secondary will look a bit different as the season progresses, as reinforcements settle into roles. How the perform together, both in meeting rooms and on the field, will be important to the overall pass defense.

Grant, for one, is confident in the teams approach and process, able to get everyone on the same page and playing well.