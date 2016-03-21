Newest Falcons Select Jersey Numbers

Atlanta has made quite a few additions to their roster in the past two weeks with the acquisitions of key players like C Alex Mack, LB Sean Weatherspoon and DE Derrick Shelby. Here's a look at the numbers the newest*Falcons will be sporting: *QB Matt Schaub-No. 8 S Damian Parms-No. 40 CB DeMarcus Van Dyke-No. 43 C Alex Mack-No. 51 LB Sean Weatherspoon-No. 52 LB LaRoy Reynolds-No. 53 T Tom Compton-No. 76 WR Aldrick Robinson-No. 89 DE Derrick Shelby-No. 90