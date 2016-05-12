Neal's Rookie Madden Rating Revealed

The Atlanta Falcons expect big things out of first round pick Keanu Neal, and so do the makers of Madden 17.
The popular video game awarded Neal—and every other player drafted between 16 and 20—a rating of 81 for his rookie year, according to UPROXX. For perspective, only 10 Falcons were given higher grades last season.
Madden also gave Neal a 92 "future elite" rating, which represents his NFL potential. Only one strong safety, Kam Chancellor, earned a better grade in 2015. Suffice it to say, if EA Sports' talent evaluators are accurate, Atlanta will be glad it drafted Neal.