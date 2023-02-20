Bair Mail: On Myles Murphy vs. Bryan Bresee, a free-agent plan to address every pressing need and Marcus Mariota's future

Ron Rogers from Asheville, N.C.

Can you clear up the Mariota issue, such as why he just disappeared after being benched, was said to no longer be on the team, he may need surgery, etc. All very confusing. for those of us not on the inside. Is he a Falcon still? Will we move or release him? Will he retire?

Bair: Here's the Marcus Mariota timeline from when Desmond Ridder was promoted for merit-based reasons. Mariota was moved to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and then told the team he needed to get his knee repaired and ended up having surgery. He was moved to injured reserve and the Falcons added Logan Woodside as a backup. He was away from the team for the rest of the season while rehabbing.

He remains under contract through the 2023 season, but the Falcons can save $12 million in salary cap space by releasing him. That move is expected, it's fair to speculate, at some point before the start of the league year. That will give the Falcons an opportunity to use those funds to upgrade the roster overall. Atlanta will need a backup quarterback at the very least to pair with Desmond Ridder.

