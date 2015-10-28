Moore, Hankerson Unable to Practice

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for another home game on Sunday in the Georgia Dome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are pictures of the guys at work in week 8.
William Moore and Leonard Hankerson both suffered injuries that kept them from returning to Sunday's game against the Titans.
While Moore's groin injury is recent, Hankerson has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue for a couple weeks now.
OLB O'Brien Schofield (knee), DT Jonathan Babineaux (back) and WR Nick Williams (hamstring) were limited on Wednesday.