Matt Ryan passes Eli Manning for ninth all-time in career passing touchdowns 

ATLANTA — Matt Ryan added another page to his storied NFL career in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Ryan, 36, moved past Eli Manning with a one-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage in the fourth quarter to become ninth on the NFL's all-time passing touchdown list. Ryan's touchdown was the 367th of his career, the fourth-highest total of any active player.
Ryan is now behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (417). The complete list includes Tom Brady (621), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508), Philip Rivers (421), Dan Marino (420), Aaron Rodgers (447), and Roethlisberger.
This milestone adds to a 2021 season that has been full of career accomplishments for Ryan. In week two, he became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards through a player's first 14 seasons. In the Falcons win against the New York Giants, he became the tenth quarterback in NFL history to throw 350 passing touchdowns. And in week five against the New York Jets, Ryan became the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 completions.