Matt Ryan becomes tenth quarterback in NFL history to record 350 passing touchdowns

Ryan joins an exclusive club with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and others.

Sep 26, 2021 at 02:19 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Matt Ryan joined an exclusive club in the Falcons' third regular-season game against the Giants on Sunday.

Ryan became the tenth quarterback to throw for 350 touchdown passes when he tossed a four yard touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus to give the Falcons a 7-6 lead against the Giants in the second quarter of Sunday's game.

The touchdown was Zaccheaus' first the season. The third year pro moved into the number two wide receiver role Sunday after Russell Gage missed the game due to ankle injury.

Ryan joins a list that includes Tom Brady (590), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508), Philip Rivers (421), Dan Marino (420), Aaron Rodgers (416), Ben Rothlisberger (398), and Eli Manning (366). Ryan sits behind Manning, who the Giants will honor at halftime as he is inducted into the team's ring of honor.

It is the second week in a row that Ryan made history. In last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards through a player's first 14 seasons with a pass to tight end Kyle Pitts in the second quarter.

