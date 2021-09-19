Matt Ryan becomes NFL's all-time leader in passing yards through first 14 seasons

Sep 19, 2021 at 05:45 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20210919_ATLatTB_JER_9288
Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Quarterback Matt Ryan added another accomplishment to his storied NFL career, becoming the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards through a player's first 14 seasons on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan surpassed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees with a pass to tight end Kyle Pitts in the second quarter.

Ryan, 41, set the record for the most passing yards (55,767) and completions (4,867) through a player's first 13 seasons in NFL history last season. He is currently ninth on the NFL's all-time passing yards list behind former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.   

He also holds franchise records for career passing yards (55,767), career pass attempts (7,443), career completions (4,867), career touchdowns (347), career passer rating (94.5), career completion percentage (65.4), and career 300-yard games (69). Ryan has thrown for 4,000 passing yards in each of the past ten seasons. He and Drew Brees are the only players to reach that mark in ten consecutive seasons in NFL history.

