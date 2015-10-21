Levitre Reacts to Facing Former Team

The presence Andy Levitre has brought to Atlanta's offensive line is certainly undeniable. Levitre was acquired in early September and has made an impact since the day of his arrival.

This Sunday, the Falcons travel to Tennessee for a matchup with the Titans. This game marks the first time Levitre will play at Nissan Stadium not wearing blue and white.

"It's going to be weird being on the other side of the field there," Levitre said of his return.

Levitre downplayed the attention surrounding his return to Nashville and remains focused on treating this game no different than any other game.

The veteran left guard is only concerned with making sure that his current team comes out with a victory.