League media consistent in draft grades for Falcons No. 8 overall pick

The Athletic: C-

Sheil Kapadia: "The questions are whether London will be able to consistently separate against NFL corners and whether he's capable of producing explosive plays. London did not run at the combine or at USC's Pro Day. He averaged a pedestrian 12.3 YPR last season.

London is a polarizing prospect. Given how young he is (turns 21 in July), there's certainly room for development. Maybe London will emerge as some version of Mike Williams or Allen Robinson. But if I'm taking a wide receiver in the first round, I want to be sold on speed and separation. I'm not there with London.

This could be one that makes me look foolish down the road, but I would have preferred Jameson Williams or Garrett Wilson here if the Falcons wanted to go wide receiver."

NFL.com: B+

Chad Reuter: "London has been compared to Chargers WR Mike Williams. The former USC star's height and strong hands give him a large catch radius on the outside, which he was using to his advantage until an ankle injury ended his season prematurely. Pairing London with TE Kyle Pitts will cause major problems for defenses lacking size in the secondary.