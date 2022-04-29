Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft? 

The Falcons have four picks through Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, all coming before the 85th overall pick. During Thursday night's first round, the Falcons took wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick. They have found their WR1 to compliment fellow offensive weapons Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson. However, there are still a number of picks left and a lot of positional needs to fill.
RELATED CONTENT:
Of the most significant, the Falcons still need edge rushers, receivers, players to fill out the line of scrimmage and... a quarterback, perhaps?
Here are 30 players the Falcons could target with their next four picks in rounds two and three of this year's draft.
Edge
Since the Falcons didn't take an edge rusher with their No. 8 overall pick, it feels like a no-brainer that they're targeted one - maybe even two - edge rushers with their next four picks. The Falcons had one of the worst pass rushing defenses in the league in 2021. They need a player with a high ceiling to develop in the right way to help them out.
Second round targets: Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State), Logan Hall (Houston), David Ojabo (Michigan)
Third round targets: Drake Jackson (USC), Nik Bonitto (Oklahoma), Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina)
Wide receiver
Though the Falcons have already tagged Drake London with their first-round pick, they still have room for another receiver... or two if they so desire. The good news for the Falcons is that there are a number of solid receivers still left available. How many would they be willing to take with their remaining picks?
Second round targets: Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), George Pickens (Georgia), Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), Christian Watson (North Dakota State)
Third round targets: John Metchie III (Alabama), Alec Pierce (Cincinnati), David Bell (Purdue)
Quarterback
This is a position group that has the house divided, not the Falcons house, but that of the fan base. There are those who want the Falcons to take a quarterback, especially now that so many are available outside the first round. There are others who don't. Where the Falcons actually fall upon this spectrum will be interesting to decipher as the second and third rounds come and go.
Second (or third) round targets: Malik Willis (Liberty), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Sam Howell (North Carolina)
Offensive linemen
Arthur Smith would never shy away from adding competition to his current group of offensive linemen. The Falcons still have a decision to make about the fifth-year options of Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. Jalen Mayfield and Matt Hennessy could use a push in competition. The Falcons have a chance to add depth to their offensive line on Friday night if they so desire.
Second round targets: OT Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan), OT Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), G Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), G Jamaree Sayler (Georgia)
Third round targets: OT Abraham Lucas (Washington State), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State), G Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan), G Marquis Hayes (Oklahoma)
Defensive linemen
Speaking of depth, the other side of the Falcons line of scrimmage could use some reinforcements, too. The Falcons parted ways with Tyeler Davison this offseason, but kept Anthony Rush on a one-year deal. They have yet to announce anything regarding a possible Grady Jarrett extension. And the jury is still out on Marlon Davison. The Falcons could use some defensive muscle up front.
Second round targets: Travis Jones (Connecticut), Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)
Third round targets: Demarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)
We take an inside look at the Atlanta Falcons' war room during the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back
We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.