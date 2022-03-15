'Leadership can be lonely': Terry Fontenot's improbable rise to becoming Falcons general manager

A devastating injury and phone call led Fontenot to the NFL.

Mar 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

Terry Fontenot had the exciting day circled on the calendar that hung in his room – LaGrange High School's first practice.

Fontenot, then an 11-year-old at Oak Park Middle school in Lake Charles, La., loved football. He envisioned himself suiting up for nearby LaGrange in a few years.

RELATED CONTENT:

When the day came, Fontenot hopped on his bike after school ended at Oak Park and took the just under two-mile trip to LaGrange. He found a comfortable spot in the bleachers and pulled out his notebook and pad, much like a college or professional scout would.

"I didn't know what I was doing, but I just knew I liked the game, and I liked watching it," Fontenot said. "I was just a [football] junkie."

Fontenot would go on to star as a defensive back at LaGrange, sneaking his way to the varsity football team as a scrawny freshman. During his high school years, Fontenot practically lived in the weight room, studying film, and practicing on the field, often by himself. Those moments taught him a valuable lesson.

"Leadership can be lonely sometimes," Fontenot said, "and that's ok. Sometimes you're gonna be by yourself."

That theme didn't change on national signing day. Fontenot was alone as the only LaGrange player to earn a full football scholarship, when he signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Tulane.

His college career came to a sudden and heartbreaking end, though, when he broke his leg in the fourth game of his senior season. Fontenot noticeably struggles when remembering the painful moment today.

"To have that abrupt ending in the game I loved so much," Fontenot said, "it was hard for it to end like that."

Fontenot began focusing on his life after football.

He applied for an internship with the New Orleans Saints at the advice of Tulane's director of academic services. Shortly after applying, he was offered an internship with the Saints in Marketing and Community Affairs, but Fontenot politely declined.

Minutes later, his phone was ringing again.

"Terry, do you realize what people do to get their foot in the door in the National Football league?" Janella Newsome, then assistant director of community affairs, told Fontenot. "This is a big deal. I really think you should consider interviewing."

Thanks to that follow-up call, the frail, peanut-headed — as Fontenot described himself — 11-year-old is now living his wildest dream. He graduated from the stands at LaGrange High School to as high as assistant general manager in 16 seasons with the Saints and is now tasked with returning the Falcons to prominence as the general manager after a seven-win first season.

For more on Fontenot's story, you can watch "From Intern to General Manager" visit the Atlanta Falcons YouTube page.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: Jordan Davis as a draft option, Malik Willis, Tom Brady's return and a Falcons uniform fit check

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons land Sauce Gardner to help battle Tom Brady

Ickey Ekwonu is our new No. 1 pick, Panthers take quarterback at No. 6
news

Report: Foye Oluokun set to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Falcons reportedly worked to keep NFL's leading tackler in Atlanta
news

Falcons offseason checklist: What are the priorities of free agency? 

The new league year begins on Wednesday, as does free agency. The Falcons won't be big spenders in free agency but what they do will be important. 
news

Wyche: What to expect from Falcons in 2022 NFL free agency

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith must find impact players while spending smart
news

What Tom Brady coming out of retirement means for Falcons, NFC South

Seven-time Super Bowl champ announces he's returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bair Mail: Calvin Ridley news' impact, re-signing Foye Oluokun, how Russell Wilson trade impacts Falcons NFL Draft pick

We also discuss state of Falcons receiver corps, NFL Combine winners and losers
news

Breaking down the situations for five Falcons free agents, the case to re-sign them 

(or the case not to)
news

Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux among top prospects linked to Falcons at No. 8

ESPN has Falcons going with WR Drake London after Calvin Ridley news
news

2022 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, NFL Draft prospect performances, Falcons visits and their draft history

Your one-stop shop for information on Falcons activity and how prospects fare at this year's college pro days
news

Does Calvin Ridley news change Falcons offseason plan? -- Question of the Week

Scott, Tori and Kris discuss how it could impact Russell Gage, free agency and taking a receiver at No. 8 overall

Top News

'Leadership can be lonely': Terry Fontenot's improbable rise to becoming Falcons general manager

Bair Mail: Jordan Davis as a draft option, Malik Willis, Tom Brady's return and a Falcons uniform fit check

NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons land Sauce Gardner to help battle Tom Brady

Report: Foye Oluokun set to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Advertising