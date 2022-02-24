'Larger than life:' Claude Humphrey had huge impact on Falcons, Tennessee State, on and off the field

Stories from Humphrey's days with the Falcons strike a similar tone. Even though the team wasn't very good during at that time, Humphrey found a way to lead and keep things light.

"Claude was loud and boisterous and happy and always had something going on," said Jerry Rhea, who was a Falcons athletic trainer from 1969-94. "He and [former Falcons tight end] Jim [Mitchell] kept the clubhouse going. It was a time when we didn't have that many Black players on teams in the NFL, which made no difference except to say that he was not timid about exerting himself in the clubhouse. He was a spirit who was just happy for every day of living. He was one hell of a football player, too."

He was one heck of an athlete, even past his playing days. Smith tells a story of when Humphrey was Falcons defensive line coach in the 1990s, working at much higher than his playing weight. A Falcons linebacker at the time ended up racing Humphrey during practice and, despite being heavier and older than the competition, Humphrey took it down to the wire.

That athleticism and competitive drive was abundant during his playing days, even against top talent like Falcons right tackle George Kunz. Humphrey and Kunz, first-round NFL draft picks a year apart, were both friends and serious competitors at practice.

"He was a great athlete," Kunz told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I knew when I practiced against Claude, I didn't have to worry about anyone else.

"When I was traded to the Colts [in 1975], Claude was one of two people to call me up and tell me he was going to miss me, that I was a friend. He was a good man. I'm proud to call him a friend."

Rhea can make the same claim. They became friends joking around in the Falcons training room and the clubhouse, as Humphrey did with so many from that Falcons era. Even though he's no longer with us, Humphrey's impact still resonates.