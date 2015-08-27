Kroy Biermann's Wife, Kim Zolciak to Join DWTS

Veteran outside linebacker Kroy Biermann won't be the only one in his family that will be seen on televisions this fall.
According to multiple reports, Kim Zolciak is set to join the cast of season 21 of ABC's Dancing With the Stars.
The couple has six children and met while Zolciak was filming Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010 and married quickly after in November of 2011. Zolciak and Biermann's wedding journey was documented as a part of a Bravo's spinoff series titled Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding.
The Biermann family will certainly be busy on Monday, September 14 as Zolciak will make her dance floor debut the same night her husband and the Atlanta Falcons begin their regular season on ESPN's Monday Night Football.