Kroy Biermann's Wife, Kim Zolciak to Join DWTS

Aug 27, 2015 at 10:47 AM
KroyBierrmann.jpg


Veteran outside linebacker Kroy Biermann won't be the only one in his family that will be seen on televisions this fall.

According to multiple reports, Kim Zolciak is set to join the cast of season 21 of ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

The couple has six children and met while Zolciak was filming Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010 and married quickly after in November of 2011. Zolciak and Biermann's wedding journey was documented as a part of a Bravo's spinoff series titled Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding.

The Biermann family will certainly be busy on Monday, September 14 as Zolciak will make her dance floor debut the same night her husband and the Atlanta Falcons begin their regular season on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

My beautiful family!!!! 😍 minus Ms Kaia she was napping!! #WeLoveYouDaddy

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and Dean Pees, Desmond Ridder, Jared Bernhardt, Matt Ryan and more

AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

McElhaney: Five takeaways from Falcons offseason program

Best of Atlanta Falcons minicamp | Highlights

Advertising