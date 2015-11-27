Jones on Track for Record-Breaking Season

Nov 27, 2015 at 02:00 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

2015 Falcons at Work - Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons will spend this week, including Thanksgiving Day, preparing for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. Check out these pictures of the Falcons at work in Week 12.

No Title
1 / 52
No Title
2 / 52
No Title
3 / 52
No Title
4 / 52
No Title
5 / 52
No Title
6 / 52
No Title
7 / 52
No Title
8 / 52
No Title
9 / 52
No Title
10 / 52
No Title
11 / 52
No Title
12 / 52
No Title
13 / 52
No Title
14 / 52
No Title
15 / 52
No Title
16 / 52
No Title
17 / 52
No Title
18 / 52
No Title
19 / 52
No Title
20 / 52
No Title
21 / 52
No Title
22 / 52
No Title
23 / 52
No Title
24 / 52
No Title
25 / 52
No Title
26 / 52
No Title
27 / 52
No Title
28 / 52
No Title
29 / 52
No Title
30 / 52
No Title
31 / 52
No Title
32 / 52
No Title
33 / 52
No Title
34 / 52
No Title
35 / 52
No Title
36 / 52
No Title
37 / 52
No Title
38 / 52
No Title
39 / 52
No Title
40 / 52
No Title
41 / 52
No Title
42 / 52
No Title
43 / 52
No Title
44 / 52
No Title
45 / 52
No Title
46 / 52
No Title
47 / 52
No Title
48 / 52
No Title
49 / 52
No Title
50 / 52
No Title
51 / 52
No Title
52 / 52
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As Julio Jones continues to put up elite numbers, many in the football world are starting to put his remarkable numbers into perspective. Jones, however, isn't one of them.

The superstar WR's 8.9 catches per game have made it possible to break Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record, but, as he's said plenty of times, individual accolades don't matter to him. In fact, Jones had no idea he could leapfrog Harrison until a reporter mentioned it.

"I don't know (anything) about no numbers," he said. "When my number's called, I try to do the best I can. I didn't know about Marvin Harrison's record, or that I'm on pace for a record or anything like that. I'm just trying to win football games."

Although Jones is indifferent, his personal statistics are noteworthy. Right now he's on pace for 1,902 receiving yards, which would set a new franchise mark, and 142 catches, which would be one shy of Harrison's total in 2002. Calvin Johnson's 1,924 receiving yards in 2012 is the most in NFL history, so Jones, who played part of this year injured but is now healthy, could surpass the Lions wideout, too.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Five things to watch when Falcons host Washington Commanders in Week 6

Dazzle & Dine: Chris Lindstrom and Jeff Okudah celebrate cancer survivors after losing family in similar battles

Analysis: Falcons third-down defense getting the job done so far

Falcons injury report: Atlanta announces clean bill of health ahead of Sunday's Week 6 contest vs. Washington Commanders

Advertising