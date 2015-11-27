Jones on Track for Record-Breaking Season

As Julio Jones continues to put up elite numbers, many in the football world are starting to put his remarkable numbers into perspective. Jones, however, isn't one of them.

The superstar WR's 8.9 catches per game have made it possible to break Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record, but, as he's said plenty of times, individual accolades don't matter to him. In fact, Jones had no idea he could leapfrog Harrison until a reporter mentioned it.

"I don't know (anything) about no numbers," he said. "When my number's called, I try to do the best I can. I didn't know about Marvin Harrison's record, or that I'm on pace for a record or anything like that. I'm just trying to win football games."