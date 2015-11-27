Jones on Track for Record-Breaking Season

The Atlanta Falcons will spend this week, including Thanksgiving Day, preparing for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. Check out these pictures of the Falcons at work in Week 12.
As Julio Jones continues to put up elite numbers, many in the football world are starting to put his remarkable numbers into perspective. Jones, however, isn't one of them.
The superstar WR's 8.9 catches per game have made it possible to break Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record, but, as he's said plenty of times, individual accolades don't matter to him. In fact, Jones had no idea he could leapfrog Harrison until a reporter mentioned it.
"I don't know (anything) about no numbers," he said. "When my number's called, I try to do the best I can. I didn't know about Marvin Harrison's record, or that I'm on pace for a record or anything like that. I'm just trying to win football games."
Although Jones is indifferent, his personal statistics are noteworthy. Right now he's on pace for 1,902 receiving yards, which would set a new franchise mark, and 142 catches, which would be one shy of Harrison's total in 2002. Calvin Johnson's 1,924 receiving yards in 2012 is the most in NFL history, so Jones, who played part of this year injured but is now healthy, could surpass the Lions wideout, too.