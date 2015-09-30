J.J. Watt: Jake Matthews 'Worthy of the Praise'

The Falcons are one win away from their first 4-0 start since 2012, and to reach that point, they'll have to keep the Texans' imposing defensive front at bay. J.J. Watt will be a consistent threat, as will Jadeveon Clowney and Vince Wilfork—each of whom adds a unique element to Houston's attack.

Among those who will be tasked with battling this talented group is Jake Matthews. Now in his second professional campaign, Atlanta's starting left tackle has established himself as one of the team's most skilled and reliable offensive linemen. According to Pro Football Focus, he's currently the NFL's fourth-ranked LT and owns the best pass block efficiency rating among those at his position.

Although Watt will spend most of his time against RT Ryan Schraeder, he's watched a lot of Matthews' tape and had plenty of good things to say about the 2014 first-rounder on Wednesday.