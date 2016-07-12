Is DL Shelby Ready for a Breakout Season?

Shelby's numbers suggest he's ready to have a breakout season. If he does, the Falcons will be the ones who benefit.

Instead of adding a high-priced free agent or investing a top draft pick in another front-seven defender, Atlanta opted to boost its D-line by signing Shelby to a modest four-year deal — one that could quickly become a bargain.

Atlanta improved significantly against the run in 2015, and Shelby should make the team even better in that regard. In 2015, only eight 4-3 defensive ends posted a higher run stop percentage than the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder, and only three earned more cumulative stops.

Additionally, if Dan Quinn and Bryan Cox can hone Shelby's pass-rush skills, he could become one of the team's best defenders on third down. He's already proven he can disrupt the opponent's backfield: In his final five contests with the Dolphins, Shelby registered 10 QB hurries, three QB hits and 1.5 sacks.