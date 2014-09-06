Intensity Rises for Falcons Cheerleaders

Fast forward to this week. The intensity leading up to Sunday has been felt by veterans and rookies alike, especially in practice, and will no doubt bleed into the game, the first rivalry game of the season.

"Practice is always full of hard work and a lot of effort, but this week we really focused and everybody came very early to practice…so we make sure we know exactly what we're doing and we're perfect on game day," said rookie Cayla H.

No matter the sport, no matter the rivalry, fans can always count on intensity. The electricity emitted from the fans will drive adrenaline through each of the 36 ladies on the squad, pumping them up and ultimately allowing them to perform at a high level.

Skip ahead to just before game time. Right before the cheerleaders run out onto the field ahead of the team, they pump themselves up in the tunnel just like the players.

"When they're getting pumped up, we're doing the same thing and telling each other, 'Let's go!' " said veteran Macy A. "That's our little time to get pumped up and excited, too."

As for the performances, expect them to be "fun, sassy" and full of energy to "make our fans Rise Up," said Chato Hendrix, coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders.